ARLINGTON, Texas -- Veteran quarterback Russell Wilson heard there had "been a lot of noise." He knew he needed to play better, especially with rookie Jaxson Dart lurking on the New York Giants roster.

All Wilson did on Sunday was throw for 450 yards and three touchdowns in a vintage performance during a 40-37 overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

It wasn't just any old game. Instead, it perhaps saved the 35-year-old's career as a starter.

"This game meant a lot to me. It was time to answer the call," Wilson said. "So that for me was important to do that. Not for anyone else, but for myself."

With Dart, a first-round pick earlier this year, waiting in the wings, there were a lot of outside opinions that the Giants needed to replace Wilson as the starter with Dart, if not this week sooner rather than later.

But that was not the Giants' preference. Sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter this week there was "no sense of urgency" to bench Wilson in favor of Dart. The Giants prefer to continue to be patient, let Wilson play well and give Dart the time he needs to develop.

Of course, that plan involved Wilson playing well, something he admittedly didn't do in the opener against the Washington Commanders. He completed 46% of his passes in Week 1 and the Giants didn't score a touchdown.

His performance against Dallas was a complete 180, aside from a late interception. It should be enough to silence the critics, for now at least.

"Russ is a dog. You all know it, New York media is not forgiving," right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor said. "You're here and everything is dissected and they look at everything. If you play bad here or you have a bad play, it's just blown up because it's New York. So, Russ coming into Dallas today and doing everything he did, it was really cool to see."

The only knock on Wilson's performance was the interception in overtime where he took a deep shot to star wide receiver Malik Nabers. The two weren't on the same page on the play, and Dallas later kicked a field goal to send the Giants (0-2) home with another loss.

Wilson and Nabers had connected on several other long balls throughout the contest, including two for touchdowns. One was a 48-yard strike with 25 seconds left in the fourth quarter that looked like it would be the winning score.

One week after being asked if Wilson would remain the starter, coach Brian Daboll didn't face any similar questions in his postgame news conference Sunday.

"I don't really think Russ worries about that to be honest with you," Daboll said of him silencing the critics. "He's done this for so long. He knows it's going to come with the territory of being a quarterback in this league. Business as usual for him throughout the week -- preparing, studying, doing all the things at practice. The other stuff that comes with it I don't think he focuses on it."

It's still hard to ignore how important it was for Wilson to play well. He seemingly let his guard down for a minute during his postgame news conference by insisting there had been a lot of noise.

The Giants are Wilson's fourth team in five years. It didn't end all that well in Seattle, Denver and Pittsburgh.

The 10-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl winner signed a one-year deal this offseason with the Giants, who drafted Dart one month later. The rookie is already the team's No. 2 quarterback, ahead of Jameis Winston. Dart even took his first three NFL snaps Sunday against the Cowboys in running situations.

The presence of Dart has only amplified the public pressure on Wilson one week into the season. Not that he seems surprised.

"Someone once told me the greater you are great the more they are going to hate," Wilson said. "I'll never forget. My dad was on his deathbed. I was playing college football. I had a pastor in North Carolina, at NC State, tell me that one day. And I was going through a lot of tough stuff. My dad on his deathbed. I was playing well, and I was going through this and that and I was going through some of the highest moments, but also some of the toughest moments personally. I never forget he told me that. The greater you are great, the more they are going to hate.

"So, for me, I embrace the noise. I don't run from it."