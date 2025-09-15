Brandon Aubrey walks it off for the Cowboys with a game-winning field goal vs. the Giants. (0:22)

ARLINGTON, Texas -- It was quite a week for Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer.

Two of his dogs were bit by snakes, requiring a hefty veterinary bill. Then on Friday, his mother, Pat, who turns 82 this month, suffered a broken arm when she fell at the airport before her flight to Dallas.

Sunday, with his mom watching on television, Schottenheimer earned the first win of his coaching career, when Brandon Aubrey connected on a 46-yard field goal as time expired in overtime to beat the New York Giants 40-37, at AT&T Stadium.

"I figured something had to flip into good because this has been a crazy week," a hoarse Schottenheimer said after the game.

In the locker room, quarterback Dak Prescott with the help of owner and general manager Jerry Jones, presented Schottenheimer with the game ball as he earned the 201st win for his family. In 21 years as a head coach his father, Marty, won 200 games, eighth most in NFL history.

"Told him how much we all appreciate him, told him that game was the epitome of him and his coaching style, just the resiliency he has and the way that he carries himself, the way he coaches, the standard is the standard," Prescott said. "At the end of the day, that's winning and that's what this game was. He deserved that first win, a tough one to get and a very fun one to get. I know he'll never forget it. I won't forget it and I'm sure every guy in that locker room won't forget this one."

To get his first, Brian Schottenheimer needed some good fortune, Prescott's calmness under pressure, the strong leg of Aubrey, who made a 64-yarder at the end of regulation to tie the game, and withstand the outing of one of his former quarterbacks, Russell Wilson, whom he coached with the Seattle Seahawks from 2018-20 and saw throw for 450 yards and three scores Sunday.

"We figured out a way at the end to get a win although it's several times we thought we'd missed our chance," Jones said. "But overall, I like -- I don't recommend it -- but I like having had that experience and getting out of here with a win. That will help us grow."

Prescott, who completed 38 of 52 passes for 361 yards, thought he had delivered the Cowboys a win with a 6-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens with 52 seconds left in regulation. But then Wilson, who threw for 450 yards, connected with Malik Nabers from 48 yards out with 25 seconds left to give New York a 37-34 lead.

Prescott answered with an 18-yard completion to the New York 49, followed by a 3-yard run by Javonte Williams to set up Aubrey for the 64-yarder. Aubrey now has two of the four kicks in NFL history from 64 yards or longer, according to ESPN Research.

"I just talk to myself, go through some breathing exercises and just remind myself that I'm made for this moment, that I believe I'm the best kicker in the league," Aubrey said. "There's no better spot to be and it's an opportunity, so go have fun."

In overtime, Prescott used his legs to set up the winner, picking up 14 yards before the Cowboys called a timeout with four seconds left in the extra session. A year ago, his season ended because of a hamstring avulsion that required surgery.

"I told you I could run," Prescott said. "Rehab went well. Feel good."

Aubrey became the third kicker in Cowboys history to make a game-tying field goal as time expired in the fourth quarter and kick the winner in overtime. Dan Bailey did it in 2011 against the San Francisco 49ers. Billy Cundiff did it against the Giants in Week 2 of the 2003 season at Giants Stadium in Bill Parcells' second game as Cowboys coach.

The Cowboys used that victory to win five straight on their way to a playoff appearance after three straight 5-11 finishes from 2000-02.

The Cowboys believe the Cowboys can use the momentum of how they won -- not necessarily how they played -- in a similar manner in 2025.

"We're going to be in this situation again," Schottenheimer said. "We're going to be in a situation where we're in overtime or we're down and we give up a big play to go back down. So you draw strength from that. You draw experience from that, 'Hey, we've been here before.' You know, this team, we talked about it last week, we were right on the doorstep. We didn't find a way to win last week against Philly."

The Cowboys had two fourth-quarter chances to go ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 only to lose 24-20 to the defending Super Bowl champions.

This time they answered.

"I certainly do think you learn," Jones said. "When you have those kinds of near-death experiences, if I may exaggerate and then it comes your way, then you know it can happen. That gives you fortitude."

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the seven total lead changes are the third-most in any game between the Cowboys and Giants. The six lead changes in fourth quarter/overtime, are the most in any NFL game since 2013 (Minnesota-Baltimore, Week 14).

Asked after the game what the difference between 1-1 and 0-2, Prescott said, "S---, I don't know. Don't want to know."

Prescott later said Sunday was a must win for the Cowboys. It allowed them to avoid their first 0-2 start since 2010, avoid an 0-2 hole in the division and avoid questions about the first-year head coach.

Schottenheimer said his voice should be fine Monday after he has, "a couple of Schottys," a drink of water, vodka and three lemons, Sunday night.

"Learning to win is important in this league, and our guys learned how to win," he said. "They found a way, and that's what matters."