DETROIT -- The last time the Chicago Bears gathered postgame in the visitors locker room at Ford Field, a sense of shock over the way they had folded against the Detroit Lions permeated the cramped quarters.

The Thanksgiving Day debacle that sent former coach Matt Eberflus packing in November 2024 was the catalyst for ushering in a new era of Bears football under Ben Johnson.

But for as much change that has taken place since the last time the Bears were in this building, much felt the same on Sunday, including the search for answers as Chicago picks up the pieces from its latest Motor City meltdown, a 52-21 blowout loss to the Lions.

"Any time you lose a game like that -- man, it's a kick in the teeth," said Johnson, who helped build the Lions' offense into one of the league's best as their offensive coordinator the previous three seasons. "Nothing about that feels good. Unfortunately, I've been through a number of these throughout the course of my career.

The Bears had not given up 52 points in 11 years, even during the rough days with Matt Eberflus as coach. Eberflus, by the way, visits Soldier Field as the Cowboys defensive coordinator Sunday. Nic Antaya/Getty Images

"These guys are hurt. It stinks. They fought, they fought the entire game, and when you play a good team on the road and you have turnovers and you don't convert on fourth down and you give up explosive plays on defense, it can go sideways in a hurry."

Sunday's outing marked the third game since the start of the 2024 season that the Lions scored 50-plus points, including identical 52-point onslaughts against the Tennessee Titans and the Jacksonville Jaguars last season.

Meanwhile, the Bears have lost 12 of their last 13 games, dating back to Oct. 27. That was the beginning of the end for Eberflus, who will return to Soldier Field next Sunday (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox) as the defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys.

The Bears didn't turn in a defensive collapse like Sunday's even when things were at their worst under Eberflus, who used to call Chicago's defense.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff completed 23 of 28 passes for 334 yards and five touchdowns on Sunday and finished just shy of a perfect passer rating at 156.0. His favorite target -- Amon-Ra St. Brown -- was on the receiving end of three touchdowns (9 catches, 115 yards), including the one that allowed the Lions to surpass the 50-point threshold.

"In the passing game, we just simply didn't affect the quarterback," Johnson said. "We tried to mix up the coverages, and they hurt us a little bit in some of our single-high stuff with their speed.