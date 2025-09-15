NFL Week 2 saw plenty of close endings and wild moments that produced memorable quips.

Along with a rematch of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, the Detroit Lions faced one of their former coaches in Chicago, the Dallas Cowboys picked up their first win and the Miami Dolphins continued to struggle.

But following each respective matchup, players and coaches were open and vocal in their reactions.

Can you correctly guess who said what? See how locked in you were during Week 2 below: