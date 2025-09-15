Jalen Hurts gets pushed across for a first down to seal the Eagles' win over the Chiefs on Sunday. (0:33)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Philadelphia Eagles got the final word during a hotly contested Super Bowl rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday that was intense to the very end.

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was heard on the broadcast razzing Saquon Barkley for not reaching 100 yards rushing in the waning moments of the Eagles' 20-17 victory at Arrowhead Stadium.

Just before taking a knee to ice the game, quarterback Jalen Hurts fired back: "We won the f---ing game."

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson said after the game that Jones "said a lot of stuff out there."

"He's probably one of the best s--- talkers in the league. Top notch," Johnson said.

Kansas City's bid to exact a little revenge from its 40-22 loss in February, though, fell short. The turning point came early in the fourth quarter when, with the Chiefs trailing 13-10, tight end Travis Kelce failed to haul in Patrick Mahomes' pass near the goal line, the ball caroming off his hands and into the possession of rookie safety Drew Mukuba.

The Eagles scored on the ensuing possession and were able to hold off a late surge to improve to 2-0 and drop Kansas City to 0-2.

"I think that's the most important thing is finding a way to win," said Hurts, who improved to 48-20 as a starter during the regular season. "Given the competitive nature of the game and how our games have gone when we've played this team -- it's a really good team, we've got a ton of respect for them obviously -- but you've got to come in with a sense of focus, you've got to stay patient within yourself, stay patient within the team and your role, and let things come to you. And I think as a team, we showed up when we needed to the most."

It wasn't the most productive day for the Eagles offensively. Hurts was held to 101 yards passing, Barkley finished with 88 rushing yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, and only DeVonta Smith (four catches, 53 yards) was north of 30 yards receiving.

But the defense largely held down the Chiefs, as coordinator Vic Fangio dialed up 12 blitzes after not blitzing Mahomes a single time in the Super Bowl. Mahomes was pressured seven times (58%), sacked once and threw an interception on those occasions.

"Our job, especially early in the season, is find a way to win, take pride in winning any way that you possibly can, work to get better throughout the week, repeat, repeat, repeat," coach Nick Sirianni said.