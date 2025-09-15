Spencer Shrader misses his initial kick, but the Broncos are called for a personal foul, giving the Colts a second chance which is converted for a game-winning field goal. (0:25)

INDIANAPOLIS -- The end of Sunday's Broncos-Colts game featured the full spectrum of emotions: confusion, heartbreak, reprieve, frustration and, ultimately, elation for the home team.

The Colts stole a 29-28 victory after kicker Spencer Shrader converted a 45-yard field goal with no time remaining, but only after badly missing a 60-yard attempt that was negated by a Denver personal foul moments earlier.

After coach Shane Steichen confoundingly took an conservative approach to his team's final possession -- the Colts never attempted a pass after crossing midfield and let the clock run down while at the Denver 40-yard line -- they lined up for the long field goal. It would have easily been the longest of Shrader's short career, but the second-year player wasn't close, the kick sailing wide right and coming up well short.

But Broncos outside linebacker Dondrea Tillman was penalized for a leverage penalty on the play when he appeared to use his left arm to leap over Colts guard Dalton Tucker. The penalty advanced the ball 15 yards and gave the Colts an untimed, final play. Shrader regrouped and hit the game-winner from 45 yards, dealing a gut punch to the Broncos (1-1).

"He was trying to make a play to help this team win a game," Denver linebacker Nik Bonitto said.

Added Tillman: "I was just going for the ball. ... Just trying to make a play."

Referee Craig Wrolstad told a pool reporter after the game: "As a defender, you're not allowed to place your hand on an opponent or a teammate and push off to propel yourself into the air to block a kick. In this case number 92 came across the line to the right guard and he put his hands on the right guard and pushed off him to elevate himself in the air in order to try to block the kick. You're not allowed to do that."

For Shrader, it was an emotional final sequence. He said he felt confident before the first attempt but explained that he felt pressure from his right side from Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain, which disrupted his followthrough.

"I felt that disappointment right after the kick," said Shrader, who never had attempted a kick beyond 50 yards. "I kind of got hit after the play, so there was a lot of chaos going on. I saw the flag was thrown and then it was like, 'Reset your mentality. You're getting another opportunity. Whatever happened in the past, you've just got to flush it.'"

Shrader's second kick split the uprights dead center and with plenty of distance. He was immediately engulfed by his teammates and the celebration was on.

Given a second chance after a costly Denver penalty, Indianapolis kicker Spencer Shrader converted a game-winning 45-yard field goal, then was mobbed by teammates as the Colts improved to 2-0. NDIANAPOLIS STAR-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The Colts, now 2-0 for the first time since 2009, survived after Steichen's questionable offensive play-calling in the final minutes. They converted a third-and-6 with 1:50 remaining, with quarterback Daniel Jones connecting with Alec Pierce for a 7-yard gain to the Denver 43. From there, the Colts ran the ball three times with Jonathan Taylor, including a run up the middle on third-and-7 from the 40. Taylor, who rushed for 165 yards total, was stuffed on the play, losing 2 yards. That made for an even longer attempt by Shrader.

After a second-down run, Steichen let the clock elapse to 17 seconds before calling a timeout, making it clear the Colts had no intention of trying to achieve a first down.

"We were in field-goal range there," Steichen said. "Felt good about it. And then on that third down, obviously, we went backwards there on that one. But, yeah, that's football sometimes. Obviously, we got the penalty that helped us out and found a way to win."

Steichen never elaborated on why he felt comfortable attempting such a long kick. But he did clarify he decided to let the clock elapse because he was hoping to avoid having to kick off to the Broncos after a potential field goal.

It all made for some uneasy moments, even on the Indianapolis sideline.

"I just thought we would throw it at least one time," Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox said.

"You don't want to take a short sack, either. We talk about these situations all the time. But the football gods were with us today."

ESPN's Jeff Legwold contributed to this report.