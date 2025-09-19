Open Extended Reactions

The Week 3 NFL schedule for the 2025 season brings some intriguing matchups.

There are two battles between undefeated teams, with the Rams visiting the Eagles and the Cardinals facing the 49ers. Injuries have affected a few top QBs. The Bengals' Joe Burrow (toe), the Vikings' J.J. McCarthy (ankle) and the Jets' Justin Fields (concussion) are ruled out, and the 49ers' Brock Purdy (toe, shoulder) and the Commanders' Jayden Daniels (knee) are listed as questionable. With that, their notable backups are looking to make their mark. On Sunday night, the Chiefs look to dig themselves out of their first 0-2 start with Patrick Mahomes against the Giants.

We have you covered with everything you need to know. Our NFL Nation reporters take you inside the locker room with the best thing they heard this week, and ESPN Research provides a key stat to know and a betting nugget for each contest. Plus, analytics writer Seth Walder makes a bold prediction for each matchup, and fantasy analyst Eric Moody shares fantasy football intel. We also have Football Power Index (FPI) matchup quality ratings (out of 100) and game projections, and three analysts -- Pamela Maldonado, Moody and Walder -- give us final score picks for every game.

Let's get into the full Week 3 slate, which culminates with a "Monday Night Football" matchup between the Lions and Ravens on ESPN. (Game times are Sunday unless otherwise noted.)

Jump to a matchup:

LAR-PHI | GB-CLE | LV-WSH

CIN-MIN | HOU-JAX | PIT-NE

NYJ-TB | IND-TEN | ATL-CAR

DEN-LAC | NO-SEA | ARI-SF

DAL-CHI | KC-NYG | DET-BAL

Thursday: BUF 31, MIA 21

1 p.m. ET | Fox | Matchup rating: 77.7/100

ESPN BET: PHI -3.5 (44.5 O/U)

What we're hearing on the Rams: The Eagles are the first team since 2010 to start a season 2-0 without a passing touchdown. Through two games, the Rams' defense has allowed only one total touchdown. But despite the lack of passing touchdowns for QB Jalen Hurts and the Eagles, Rams coach Sean McVay called Hurts "a winner." "He can beat you with his arm, legs or his mind," McVay said. -- Sarah Barshop

What we're hearing on the Eagles: The Rams had a very difficult time against RB Saquon Barkley in their two matchups last season, as he racked up a whopping 460 yards on the ground against them in the regular season and in the playoffs. Even on the eight occasions they went with an eight-plus man box in the divisional matchup, Barkley had 92 yards and a touchdown, per NFL Next Gen Stats. "We do see opportunity when they load the box like that," left tackle Jordan Mailata said. "It's not a cockiness thing, it's just based on the scheme that we have and also the guys up front, knowing that if we can get to these calls and execute them, huge gains." -- Tim McManus

Stat to know: Hurts has rushed for a touchdown in five straight games, including playoffs, which is tied for the longest streak of his career (five straight games from 2024 Weeks 7-11). -- ESPN Research

Bold prediction: Barkley will record at least 25 rushing attempts. Not only are the Eagles a run-heavy team with a minus-9% pass rate over expectation (per NFL Next Gen Stats), but the Rams encourage runs against their defense. Teams facing the Rams have recorded a minus-11% pass rate over expectation, the third lowest of any defense. -- Walder

Injuries: Rams | Eagles

Fantasy nugget: Rams QB Matthew Stafford has shown excellent rapport with WRs Puka Nacua and Davante Adams so far this season. And he has completed 15 passes that traveled 15 or more yards downfield. Facing an Eagles defensive front that's ranked sixth with a 33.6% run stop win rate, the Rams would be wise to attack Philadelphia through the air. See Week 3 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: The Rams are 6-0 ATS (against the spread) in their past six road games. Read more. -- ESPN Research

Maldonado's pick: Rams 24, Eagles 20

Moody's pick: Eagles 23, Rams 20

Walder's pick: Eagles 28, Rams 24

FPI prediction: PHI, 57.1% (by an average of 3 points)

Matchup must-reads: How Nacua and Adams fit together in McVay's offense ... The Eagles offense is still figuring things out

1 p.m. ET | Fox | Matchup rating: 54.9/100

ESPN BET: GB -7.5 (41.5 O/U)

What we're hearing on the Packers: Green Bay hasn't gotten its running game going yet, and now it faces the No. 1 rushing defense in the league. The Browns have allowed only 92 rushing yards in their first two games. While RB Josh Jacobs has rushing touchdowns in each of the first two games (and has scored in a franchise record 10 straight dating to 2024), he averages only 3.6 yards per carry. "Obviously we all know what Josh did last year, so I think [for] teams, that's kind of the game plan coming into it," QB Jordan Love said. -- Rob Demovsky

What we're hearing on the Browns: This week, the Browns have said that they are "hyperaware" of Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons, who can rush from all over the defensive front. But limiting Parsons' impact also means finding an effective run game that keeps Cleveland out of obvious passing situations. After playing 20 snaps and recording a game-high 61 rushing yards in his debut, rookie RB Quinshon Judkins is expected to get a greater workload in his second game. "He has the ability to kind of be a game breaker," QB Joe Flacco said. -- Daniel Oyefusi

Stat to know: On snaps that Parsons has played this season, the average opponent QBR is 14. When he's off the field, the QBR jumps to 60. -- ESPN Research

Bold prediction: Packers DT Karl Brooks will record a sack. Brooks typically lines up opposite the offense's right side, and Browns G Wyatt Teller has the worst pass block win rate among guards (81.1%) in the league. Plus, having Parsons rushing the passer tends to generate sack opportunities for those around him. -- Walder

play 0:50 Yates: Josh Jacobs a fantasy asset for the rest of the season Field Yates breaks down the upside to Josh Jacobs and the Packers in fantasy this season.

Injuries: Packers | Browns

Fantasy nugget: Running back Jerome Ford led the Browns in snaps and targets in Week 2, but Judkins handled 10 rushing attempts despite missing all of camp and preseason. As mentioned, his early usage suggests he could lead the Browns' backfield in touches in Week 3. See Week 3 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: The Browns are 7-15 ATS as underdogs over the past three seasons. Read more. -- ESPN Research

Maldonado's pick: Packers 35, Browns 10

Moody's pick: Packers 27, Browns 13

Walder's pick: Packers 26, Browns 6

FPI prediction: GB, 71% (by an average of 8.4 points)

Matchup must-reads: What Packers' Watson extension means for ACL return ... Packers rookie WR Golden not fazed by slow start ... Browns not mulling QB change despite Flacco's struggles ... Why Judkins could be a 'game breaker' for struggling Browns' offense

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Matchup rating: 49.8/100

ESPN BET: MIN -2.5 (41.5 O/U)

What we're hearing on the Bengals: This could be the week the Bengals finally get their run game rolling, as they have the league's worst rushing attack through two games. The Vikings are 26th in the league with 5.2 yards allowed per carry. If Cincinnati can be effective on the ground, that could help QB Jake Browning in his first start of the season. "[It] needs to be better," offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said. "No question. There are certainly things that we will investigate that we think can help that." -- Ben Baby

What we're hearing on the Vikings: The Vikings have run a league-low 95 offensive plays this season, a fact coach Kevin O'Connell has repeatedly bemoaned as he has tried to find ways to use an array of talented skill players. One of the key reasons has been a 30.4% conversion rate on third down, the fourth lowest in the NFL. They might find more daylight against a Bengals defense that has been on the field for 151 plays this season, fourth most in the league. Cincinnati has also allowed the NFL's third-highest third-down conversion rate (51.7%). -- Kevin Seifert

Stat to know: Browning has a 71.5% career completion rate as a starter, which is the third-highest mark by any signal-caller in his first seven starts since QB starts were first tracked in 1950 (minimum 200 attempts), behind Jayden Daniels (75.6%) and Chad Pennington (73.7%). -- ESPN Research

Bold prediction: Browning and Carson Wentz will each record a 60 QBR or higher. In both cases, the drop-off might not be as steep as expected. For Browning, it's because of his track record (career 62 QBR and plus-3% completion percentage over expectation). For Wentz, it's because of O'Connell, who gets the most out of his quarterbacks. (Remember Joshua Dobbs' run in Minnesota in 2023?) -- Walder

play 0:43 Why Stephen A. is worried for Jake Browning, Bengals Stephen A. Smith says the Bengals' offensive line is a major cause of concern.

Injuries: Bengals | Vikings

Fantasy nugget: Vikings RB Jordan Mason is set to handle most of the backfield work since Aaron Jones Sr. is sidelined by a hamstring injury. Mason is averaging 4.1 yards per carry behind an offensive line that ranks ninth in run block win rate (73.6%). The matchup is favorable, too, as the Bengals have given up the second-most fantasy points to running backs this season. See Week 3 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: Wentz is 27-38 ATS as a starter since 2018 (his third season). He is 3-6 ATS since 2022. Read more. -- ESPN Research

Maldonado's pick: Vikings 21, Bengals 17

Moody's pick: Bengals 31, Vikings 27

Walder's pick: Bengals 27, Vikings 20

FPI prediction: MIN, 55.6% (by an average of 2.2 points)

Matchup must-reads: Bengals sign QBs Clifford, White to practice squad ... What does McCarthy's injury mean for Vikings and his growth? ... Bengals don't blame OL for latest Burrow injury ... Source: Vikings place Jones on injured reserve

1 p.m. ET | Fox | Matchup rating: 49.7/100

ESPN BET: WSH -3.5 (44.5 O/U)

What we're hearing on the Raiders: Defensive tackle Jonah Laulu has been a pleasant surprise. Laulu, a 2024 seventh-rounder, has already totaled three sacks and four pressures through two games. Last season, he had only one sack in 17 games (seven starts). "He's just blossomed," coach Pete Carroll said. "He had enough plays on film coming off of last year that caught my eye. ... He's done a nice job. He's been very active, been really consistent with his play." -- Ryan McFadden

What we're hearing on the Commanders: Washington allowed Green Bay TE Tucker Kraft to catch six passes for 124 yards in Week 2 -- and now it must face arguably the top player at that position in Brock Bowers. Defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. said eye discipline was a key issue versus the Packers; too often, the Commanders lost sight of Kraft because of late motion or play-actions that fooled them. Washington will have to handle that much better versus Bowers, who lines up all over the field. "He's a dynamic young tight end," Whitt said. "You have to treat him like a receiver." -- John Keim

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

Stat to know: The Raiders' defense has allowed 3.2 yards per rush this season -- fourth fewest in the NFL. Meanwhile, the Commanders are averaging 5.3 yards per rush -- third most. -- ESPN Research

Bold prediction: Raiders QB Geno Smith will connect on multiple 30-plus air yard passes. Through two weeks, the Raiders have fun vertical routes 35% of the time -- the second-highest rate in the league. And Smith has never been shy about taking some chances with his arm. -- Walder

Injuries: Raiders | Commanders

Fantasy nugget: Commanders RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt appears to be the front-runner for the most touches in Washington's backfield after Austin Ekeler tore his right Achilles in Week 2. The preseason standout has averaged 7.1 yards per carry on 14 attempts, and he's firmly on the flex radar. The Commanders could lean on the run heavily since QB Jayden Daniels is dealing with a knee injury. See Week 3 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: The Raiders have covered six straight games on short rest. The Commanders are 11-29-1 ATS on short rest since 2013. Read more. -- ESPN Research

Maldonado's pick: Commanders 28, Raiders 20

Moody's pick: Commanders 37, Raiders 31

Walder's pick: Raiders 34, Commanders 31

FPI prediction: WSH, 60.6% (by an average of 4.7 points)

Matchup must-reads: Tom Brady did not violate rules in MNF game, NFL says ... Commanders' Daniels has knee injury, status iffy

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Matchup rating: 48.1/100

ESPN BET: JAX -1.5 (44.5 O/U)

What we're hearing on the Texans: Texans QB C.J. Stroud said "we're really close" to turning the season around after starting 0-2, pinpointing that Houston was "one or two plays away" from being 2-0. While that's true, the offense has to score more than the 14 points per game it's averaging. Watch to see how effective the offense is this week, because falling to 0-3 for the first time since 2020 could create a hole the Texans can't get out of. -- DJ Bien-Aime

What we're hearing on the Jaguars: There isn't a high level of concern about WR Brian Thomas Jr.'s slow start (five catches for 60 yards), but the Jaguars admit they have to get him going. Coach Liam Coen said he had a productive conversation with Thomas this week, and he has support from QB Trevor Lawrence, too. "Obviously we would've loved to start off hot these first two games and have our connection be ripping and me finding him everywhere and him having a great year and all those things," Lawrence said. "But we're in Week [3] everybody, so I think we can all just take a deep breath, give B.T. a little space. He's going to be just fine." -- Michael DiRocco

Stat to know: Among 51 instances of a QB making at least five starts against a division opponent since 2021, Lawrence's 39 Total QBR against the Texans (in eight starts) is the second lowest by any signal-caller versus a single division opponent (behind Zach Wilson's 20 vs. the Patriots). -- ESPN Research

Bold prediction: Jaguars WR/CB Travis Hunter will run more routes than WR Dyami Brown. This hasn't been true in a game yet, but it would be a pretty awful sign for Hunter if he can't surpass Brown on the depth chart quickly, considering the latter's very unremarkable career to date. Brown has probably been a little better than expected (1.9 yards per route run, though his two drops sting), but Hunter should become the No. 2 guy in Jacksonville very soon. -- Walder

Injuries: Texans | Jaguars

Fantasy nugget: The Texans' defensive front might lead the league with a 56.8% pass rush win rate, but Houston ranks 24th with a 27.5% run stop win rate. That could push the Jaguars to lean on RBs Travis Etienne Jr. and Bhayshul Tuten. Jacksonville leads the league with 169.5 rushing yards per game behind an offensive line that ranks fifth with a 75.7% run block win rate. See Week 3 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: Unders are 13-6 in Texans games since the start of last season, the highest under rate in the NFL. Read more. -- ESPN Research

Maldonado's pick: Jaguars 27, Texans 20

Moody's pick: Texans 20, Jaguars 14

Walder's pick: Jaguars 24, Texans 20

FPI prediction: JAX, 52.9% (by an average of 1.5 points)

Matchup must-reads: Texans WR Kirk (hamstring) to play against Jaguars ... Jaguars WR Thomas Jr. hopes to shake rough start ... Jaguars release veteran safety Savage

1 p.m. ET | Fox | Matchup rating: 43.1/100

ESPN BET: TB -6.5 (43.5 O/U)

What we're hearing on the Jets: The Jets have an enormous amount of confidence in veteran QB Tyrod Taylor, whom guard John Simpson described as "super swaggy." Taylor, who replaces Justin Fields (concussion), has four touchdown passes and zero interceptions in three Jets appearances since 2024 -- all mop-up duty. This will be his first start in 624 days (2023, Week 18). Taylor can be more effective from the pocket than Fields, but New York loses a lot without the threat of Fields' running abilities. -- Rich Cimini

What we're hearing on the Buccaneers: The Bucs have now lost DT Calijah Kancey (pectoral) and G Cody Mauch (knee) for the season, while LT Tristan Wirfs is recovering from knee surgery and RT Luke Goedeke is expected to miss time with a foot injury. They've had to take the phrase "next man up" to a whole new level. G/C Ben Bredeson said of QB Baker Mayfield keeping the Bucs in games: "I think his leadership is incredible. There's no one I'd rather follow in a two-minute drill. He goes in there with the utmost confidence and on fourth-and-10 is able to get out of something like that, scramble, get us a first down, pop up, lead the troops right down the field." -- Jenna Laine

Stat to know: WR Garrett Wilson has a 37% target share on the Jets offense this season. Only two players have had a target share that high in a full season: Brandon Marshall (Bears) in 2012 and Steve Smith Sr. (Panthers) in 2005. -- ESPN Research

Bold prediction: Bucs LB SirVocea Dennis will lead the NFL in tackles this week. Among linebackers with at least 80 snaps played this season, Dennis ranks second in run stop win rate (53%) and is tied for eighth in tackle rate versus the run. There should be plenty of tackle opportunities against the run-heavy Jets. -- Walder

play 2:05 Why Mark Schlereth loves Baker Mayfield's journey in the NFL Mark Schlereth joins the "The Rich Eisen Show" to express how impressed he is with Baker Mayfield's career progression.

Injuries: Jets | Buccaneers

Fantasy nugget: Bucs WR Emeka Egbuka has had at least six targets and 13 fantasy points in both games this season. He reached 23.6 points in Week 1, but there's a development in Week 2 that should excite fantasy managers. Egbuka played more snaps than Mike Evans and ran a similar number of routes. The Bucs are making an effort to use Egbuka both out wide and in the slot during two- or three-receiver sets. So the rookie is effectively a 1B to Evans' 1A. See Week 3 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: The Jets are 19-39-1 ATS as road underdogs over the past decade (since 2016). Read more. -- ESPN Research

Maldonado's pick: Buccaneers 24, Jets 20

Moody's pick: Buccaneers 34, Jets 19

Walder's pick: Jets 20, Buccaneers 17

FPI prediction: TB, 70.1% (by an average of 8.4 points)

Matchup must-reads: Jets 'have confidence' in Taylor as starter vs. Bucs ... Source: Buccaneers starting RG Mauch (knee) out for season ... Sources: Bucs' Kancey tore pec, to miss rest of season

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Matchup rating: 41.4/100

ESPN BET: PIT -1.5 (44.5 O/U)

What we're hearing on the Steelers: Improving in the run game is an emphasis for the Steelers -- on both sides of the ball. Through two games, the offense ranks 30th in yards per game (62.5) and yards per carry (3.0), while the defense is 28th in rushing yards per game allowed (149.5) and 22nd in yards per carry allowed (4.4). "We were getting knocked around a little bit last year," said defensive coordinator Teryl Austin when asked if the run defense's issues are similar to last year's. "This year, we are not getting knocked around." -- Brooke Pryor

What we're hearing on the Patriots: Starting CB Christian Gonzalez, who missed the first two games with a hamstring injury, was a limited participant in the first two practices of the week and thus has a chance to make his 2025 debut. If he does, a matchup against WR DK Metcalf (who experienced success against him in 2024) would loom large. "He's a great receiver. He can change the game in a lot of ways -- stretch the field, doing screens, doing a lot of things with him," Gonzalez said. "I learned a lot from him last year and [now] we're focused on this year." -- Mike Reiss

Stat to know: The Steelers have allowed 31.5 points per game through the first two games of 2025, tied with 2018 for the most allowed through the opening two games under coach Mike Tomlin. -- ESPN Research

Bold prediction: Patriots CB Carlton Davis III will record an interception. He has a strong 0.6 yards per coverage snap so far this season (average for an outside corner is 1.1). And if Gonzalez returns to action, he would push even more targets Davis' way. -- Walder

Breaking News from Adam Schefter Download the ESPN app and enable Adam Schefter's news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

Injuries: Steelers | Patriots

Fantasy nugget: Patriots QB Drake Maye finished with 26.3 fantasy points in Week 2, showcasing his dual-threat ability and spreading the ball efficiently. He is well-positioned for success against a Steelers defense that has already allowed strong games to the Jets' Justin Fields (29.5) and the Seahawks' Sam Darnold (15.8). Like Fields, Maye should be able to exploit Pittsburgh on the ground. See Week 3 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: The Steelers are 0-2 ATS for the first time since 2019. They have not started 0-3 ATS since 2013. Read more. -- ESPN Research

Maldonado's pick: Steelers 27, Patriots 24

Moody's pick: Patriots 23, Steelers 17

Walder's pick: Steelers 22, Patriots 19

FPI prediction: PIT, 49.8% (by an average of 0.1 points)

Matchup must-reads: What we're hearing entering Week 3: Latest on Rodgers ... Steelers searching for the key to unlock their run game: 'You're looking to be efficient, explosive' ... Patriots' Maye showed clear improvement at Miami ... Steelers sign ex-Patriots LB Bentley to practice squad

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Matchup rating: 30.9/100

ESPN BET: IND -4.5 (43.5 O/U)

What we're hearing on the Colts: The Colts might be 2-0, but they ranked 30th in defensive pressures (12) and 25th in sacks (3.0). This game might provide an opportunity to get the pass rush going. Tennessee has allowed a league-high 11 sacks and yielded 29 pressures (tied for sixth). The Colts are hoping to get defensive end Laiatu Latu, their 2024 first-round pick, back after he missed last Sunday's game with a hamstring injury. -- Stephen Holder

What we're hearing on the Titans: RB Jonathan Taylor rushed for 218 yards the last time he saw the Titans, so they will need to be better this time around. A huge part of that will depend on DT T'Vondre Sweat's status, as he is dealing with an ankle injury that kept him out last week. With Sweat in the lineup, the Titans' run defense held opponents to 4.2 yards per carry (which would have been eighth fewest), but without him, those numbers bumped to 5.3 yards per carry (worst in the NFL). -- Turron Davenport

Stat to know: Indianapolis is the first team in the Super Bowl era (since 1966) with zero punts through the first two games of the season. No team has gone three straight games without a punt since at least 1940. -- ESPN Research

Bold prediction: Titans RB Tony Pollard will score his first touchdown of the season. Through two weeks, no running back is playing a higher percentage of their team's offensive snaps than Pollard (89%). If the Titans have a scoring opportunity, there's a good chance it will be with Pollard getting the ball. -- Walder

play 0:51 Jonathan Taylor impressed with Daniel Jones as Colts QB Jonathan Taylor joins "The Rich Eisen Show" to discuss what it is like having Daniel Jones as his quarterback.

Injuries: Colts | Titans

Fantasy nugget: Colts QB Daniel Jones scored 29.4 fantasy points in Week 1, then followed it up with 22.8 against a tough Broncos defense. His career renaissance could continue with a favorable matchup against a Titans defense that allowed Rams QB Matthew Stafford to finish with 298 passing yards and two touchdowns last week. Tennessee's defensive front ranks 23rd in pass rush win rate (32.7%), so Jones should have plenty of time to throw. He's a high-end QB2 this week. See Week 3 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: The Titans are 0-3 ATS as road favorites since the start of last season. Read more. -- ESPN Research

Maldonado's pick: Colts 33, Titans 13

Moody's pick: Colts 24, Titans 13

Walder's pick: Titans 20, Colts 16

FPI prediction: IND, 66% (by an average of 6.1 points)

Matchup must-reads: Jones-led offense spearheads Colts' 2-0 start ... Titans won't cut Ward loose until run game improves ... QB Ward, WR Ayomanor forming special bond for Titans

1 p.m. ET | Fox | Matchup rating: 29.9/100

ESPN BET: ATL -5.5 (44.5 O/U)

What we're hearing on the Falcons: The Falcons had a goal to be the top offense in the league this season, but their defense has actually carried them thus far (outside of the terrific play of RB Bijan Robinson). Atlanta is 29th in the league in success rate in the red zone (26.1%), and offensive coordinator Zac Robinson acknowledged that "it's definitely something we've gotta get fixed." QB Michael Penix Jr. said he's looking forward to the pass and run game clicking at the same time to "see how electric we can be." -- Marc Raimondi

What we're hearing on the Panthers: QB Bryce Young had arguably the best performance of his career in the 2024 season finale against the Falcons, throwing for 252 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for two more. The key was that Atlanta never seriously pressured him, but things are different this week. Young is facing an Atlanta defense that found its groove last week with six sacks in a win over Minnesota. -- David Newton

Stat to know: Young threw for career highs in completions (35), attempts (55) and passing yards (328) in Week 2. Young has never passed for 300-plus yards in consecutive games. -- ESPN Research

Bold prediction: Robinson will record at least 50 rushing yards after contact. Not only is Robinson elusive, but the Panthers are allowing 2.5 yards after contact per carry, third most in the NFL. -- Walder

Injuries: Falcons | Panthers

Fantasy nugget: The Falcons' defense could be a smart pickup since it just put on a master class, forcing four turnovers and allowing just six points to Minnesota. Atlanta ranks eighth in run stop win rate (33.3%), which could force Young to throw more. Young has already been sacked four times and thrown three interceptions this season. See Week 3 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: The Panthers have covered five straight games as home underdogs. They are 8-2 ATS. Read more. -- ESPN Research

Maldonado's pick: Falcons 21, Panthers 14

Moody's pick: Falcons 24, Panthers 17

Walder's pick: Falcons 23, Panthers 21

FPI prediction: ATL, 56.4% (by an average of 2.6 points)

Matchup must-reads: Falcons' Morris: Robinson definitely NFL's best player ... Hunt, Corbett injuries make Panthers' failed comeback sting more ... Falcons rookie defenders deliver big impact ... Panthers to place Hunt, Corbett on IR

4:05 p.m. ET | CBS | Matchup rating: 70.6/100

ESPN BET: LAC -2.5 (45.5 O/U)

What we're hearing on the Broncos: It will bear watching how effective the Broncos are in their attempts to make Chargers QB Justin Herbert uncomfortable in the pocket. After a six-sack performance against Titans rookie Cam Ward, the Broncos sent five or more rushers on 58% of Daniel Jones' dropbacks last Sunday in Indianapolis. Denver sacked him only once and Jones finished with 316 passing yards. Herbert has faced the fifth-highest blitz rate in the league so far (37%), but he has a 72% completion rate with five touchdowns and zero interceptions behind plenty of heavy formations. The Broncos have to find a way to unsettle him. -- Jeff Legwold

What we're hearing on the Chargers: The Chargers swept Denver in two matchups last season, but this time they will have to be without edge rusher Khalil Mack, their team leader in QB pressures (five, tied with Tuli Tuipulotu). He was placed on injured reserve with an elbow injury after the win on Monday night but is not expected to be out for the season. "He's like the Wolverine," coach Jim Harbaugh said. "Toughest thing I've ever seen." -- Kris Rhim

Stat to know: According to ESPN Analytics/NFL Next Gen Stats, Broncos QB Bo Nix's three interceptions this season have been versus zone coverage, tied with the Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa for the most. The Chargers have played zone coverage on 66% of opponent dropbacks, the sixth-highest mark this season. -- ESPN Research

Bold prediction: Herbert will throw at least 37 pass attempts -- yes, even against Pat Surtain II and the Broncos. The Chargers have the highest pass rate over expectation (plus-12%) so far this season, per NFL Next Gen Stats. -- Walder

play 0:27 Justin Herbert: "All I gotta do is get him the ball" Justin Herbert's impressed with Keenan Allen's offensive performance.

Injuries: Broncos | Chargers

Fantasy nugget: Herbert is spreading targets among Ladd McConkey (14), Quentin Johnston (14) and Keenan Allen (16) -- all three are running a similar number of routes. Though that spread of wealth is not ideal for fantasy, each receiver remains a good start in most leagues. See Week 3 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: The Broncos are 5-1 ATS in their past six games following a loss. Read more. -- ESPN Research

Maldonado's pick: Chargers 16, Broncos 10

Moody's pick: Chargers 27, Broncos 23

Walder's pick: Chargers 30, Broncos 20

FPI prediction: LAC, 56% (by an average of 2.5 points)

Matchup must-reads: Broncos need more defensive stability, better run stopping ... How Chargers' WR corps went from Achilles heel to a strength

4:05 p.m. ET | CBS | Matchup rating: 31.7/100

ESPN BET: SEA -7.5 (41.5 O/U)

What we're hearing on the Saints: Saints QB Spencer Rattler is coming off the best game of his career, in which he threw three touchdown passes. However, Rattler is still searching for his first win and is 0-8 as a starter. This will be his fourth career road start, and he said the theme this week is "be poised in the noise," with the team acknowledging that playing in Seattle will be a challenge. To prepare, coach Kellen Moore had officials at practice again and said he planned to have speakers simulate the noise from the stadium. The Saints will also travel to Seattle early to practice there Friday. -- Katherine Terrell

What we're hearing on the Seahawks: The Seahawks are home favorites, but they don't need any reminders about the dangers of a letdown game. Last October, they lost 29-20 to a Giants team that also came to Lumen Field as 7.5-point underdogs. "I think that 'Any given Sunday' quote is something that's just so real and believable in this league," veteran DT Leonard Williams said. "Literally any week, any team can win. So you never want to overlook a team." -- Brady Henderson

Stat to know: Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba is seeking to become the first player in franchise history with three straight games of 100-plus receiving yards to begin a season. -- ESPN Research

Bold prediction: The Seahawks will sack Rattler six or more times in a win. Through two games, Seattle's pass rush has been a bright spot, ranking third in pass rush win rate (49.1%). -- Walder

play 1:04 Could the Seahawks win the NFC West? Dan Orlovsky joins "Get Up" to break down why the Seattle Seahawks have a legitimate shot at winning the NFC West this season.

Injuries: Saints | Seahawks

Fantasy nugget: Saints TE Juwan Johnson has stockpiled 20 targets this season, scoring at least 15 fantasy points in both games. He has played 97.8% of the Saints' offensive snaps and run 74 routes, the most of any tight end in the league. This season, no defense has given up more fantasy points to tight ends than the Seahawks. See Week 3 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: The Saints are 1-5 ATS in their past six road games. Read more. -- ESPN Research

Maldonado's pick: Seahawks 34, Saints 10

Moody's pick: Seahawks 31, Saints 20

Walder's pick: Seahawks 27, Saints 13

FPI prediction: SEA, 65.5% (by an average of 5.9 points)

Matchup must-reads: Where does Saints QB Shough land in our backup QB rankings? ... QB Darnold showed what Seahawks offense can do ... Saints look for positives despite first 0-2 start since 2017

4:25 p.m. ET | Fox | Matchup rating: 60.6/100

ESPN BET: SF -2.5 (44.5 O/U)

What we're hearing on the Cardinals: Though the Cardinals are off to a 2-0 start for the third time in the past six seasons, second-year WR Marvin Harrison Jr. isn't off to the start he was hoping for. Through two games, he has seven catches on 11 targets for 98 yards and a touchdown. Harrison isn't happy he's not having more of an impact on the offense -- and he's not the only one. Coach Jonathan Gannon said Arizona needs more production from Harrison. "It's always frustrating when you may not get the impact that you kind of want in the game, especially when you put in so much work," Harrison said. -- Josh Weinfuss

What we're hearing on the 49ers: Corralling Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has always been a battle for the 49ers. Murray is 4-4 in his eight starts against San Francisco, and his ability to make plays with his legs has been an issue in most of those games. "The ability to make the off-schedule plays, that's always kind of given us fits," LB Fred Warner said. "We're going to try to do our best to try to contain him, but at the end of the day, he's going to make his plays. We've got to just limit the damage." Murray has averaged 52.8 rushing yards per game against the Niners in his career, his second-highest mark against any team he has played more than twice. -- Nick Wagoner

Stat to know: The Cardinals are 2-0 this season despite being outgained by at least 25 yards in each game. The 2020 Seahawks are the only team this century to start a season 3-0 while being outgained by at least 25 yards in each game. -- ESPN Research

Bold prediction: 49ers WR Kendrick Bourne will record six or more receptions. Bourne played 49% of San Francisco's offensive snaps in his first game back with the team last week. I have to imagine that number will steadily rise. -- Walder

Injuries: Cardinals | 49ers

Fantasy nugget: Niners QB Mac Jones is in a good spot this week, especially for managers in desperate need of a streamer because of injuries. Arizona has allowed the seventh-most passing yards per game (255.5) this season. See Week 3 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: The Cardinals have covered five straight games as underdogs. Read more. -- ESPN Research

Maldonado's pick: 49ers 27, Cardinals 22

Moody's pick: 49ers 24, Cardinals 21

Walder's pick: Cardinals 27, 49ers 19

FPI prediction: ARI, 51.5% (by an average of 0.7 points)

Matchup must-reads: Cardinals place CB Williams on IR with knee injury ... Saleh's 49ers defense instrumental in 2-0 start ... 2-0 Cards know they must clean up 'sloppy' ball

4:25 p.m. ET | Fox | Matchup rating: 46.9/100

ESPN BET: DAL -1.5 (50.5 O/U)

What we're hearing on the Cowboys: QB Dak Prescott's start to the season has been impressive. It's not just the raw numbers -- 549 yards, which would be more without five drops -- either. He is also completing 75% of his passes on third down and 64% of his passes when pressured. "I think he's playing how we would expect him to play. We have a high standard for Dak and the way he's supposed to perform," coach Brian Schottenheimer said. "I think there's a confidence about him right now, which is great." -- Todd Archer

What we're hearing on the Bears: Former Bears coach Matt Eberflus is returning to Soldier Field as the Cowboys' defensive coordinator. There's probably no other coach who knows as much about QB Caleb Williams' tendencies and ways to attack them than Eberflus, but Williams views this chess match the way he would with any other defensive coordinator. Coach Ben Johnson, on the other hand, picked the brains of people inside Halas Hall to get information on Eberflus' schematic tendencies and how he approached Johnson's offenses in Detroit. "I feel like we know what he knows, and we'll be just fine there," Johnson said. -- Courtney Cronin

Stat to know: Prescott is seeking his 18th game (and second straight) with 350 passing yards and two touchdown throws. If he achieves this feat, Prescott would pass Tom Brady for second most in the NFL since 2016 (behind Patrick Mahomes' 21). -- ESPN Research

Bold prediction: The Bears will score 30-plus points. Here's a number that stands out to me: Chicago ranks fifth in expected completed air yards per attempt (5.9). That's a mouthful, I know. But that number indicates the play designs are working. Against Dallas, I could see it coming together for some offensive fireworks. -- Walder

play 1:32 Stephen A. confused by Ben Johnson's comments on Bears' habits Stephen A. Smith reacts to Bears coach Ben Johnson's comments about their practice habits not being good enough.

Injuries: Cowboys | Bears

Fantasy nugget: Williams finished with just 17 fantasy points against Detroit, but he connected with seven different receivers throughout the afternoon. He showed excellent chemistry with WR Rome Odunze, who finished with 31.8 fantasy points on seven receptions. Now, Williams faces a Cowboys defense that gave up 30.2 fantasy points to the Giants' Russell Wilson last week. See Week 3 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: The Cowboys are 4-1 ATS in their past five games as underdogs. Read more. -- ESPN Research

Maldonado's pick: Bears 27, Cowboys 24

Moody's pick: Cowboys 38, Bears 28

Walder's pick: Bears 34, Cowboys 24

FPI prediction: DAL, 53.3% (by an average of 1.5 points)

Matchup must-reads: Cowboys think Smith can be 'one of the greats' ... Defense not producing as Bears search for first win ... Johnson: Bears' practice habits not 'championship-caliber' ... Cowboys DC Eberflus not seeking revenge against Bears

8:20 p.m. ET | NBC | Matchup rating: 54.2/100

ESPN BET: KC -6.5 (45.5 O/U)

What we're hearing on the Chiefs: One key factor for the Chiefs' defense will be taking the ball away, as they haven't done that all season. "Turnovers affect the game," DT Chris Jones said. "It can completely change the game. As a defense, we have to find ways to create more turnovers and give the ball back to [QB Patrick Mahomes] and coach [Andy] Reid. If we give the ball back to them, points will be generated." Since the Chiefs' offense has struggled, a pivotal highlight from the defense could be what sparks Mahomes and the offense to score enough points for the first victory of the season. -- Nate Taylor

What we're hearing on the Giants: Just because the Chiefs are 0-2 doesn't mean the Giants look at them any differently than a Super Bowl contender. DL Dexter Lawrence II chuckled at the idea that they have slipped, noting Kansas City still has most of its core players and the "best of the best" in Mahomes. The Chiefs are still among the league's best teams despite their record, according to Lawrence. "That just don't disappear," he said. -- Jordan Raanan

Stat to know: With a passing and rushing touchdown in both games, Mahomes is looking to become the third quarterback in NFL history to record a TD run and pass in the first three games of a season. He'd join Jack Kemp (1965) and Kyler Murray (2020). -- ESPN Research

Bold prediction: The Chiefs will record positive EPA (expected points added) per designed carry. That would be a huge step for them, considering they are averaging minus-0.1 EPA per carry. But the Giants' defense ranks second worst in EPA allowed per designed carry (0.17), so that could quell the ills of the Kansas City ground attack. -- Walder

play 1:24 How concerning are the Chiefs' early offensive struggles? Dan Orlovsky breaks down why he is "not confident" the Chiefs can get their offense back on track this season.

Injuries: Chiefs | Giants

Fantasy nugget: In Week 2, the Giants' Russell Wilson became just the sixth QB to throw for 400 yards with three different teams. Wide receiver Malik Nabers' 238 receiving yards through two games were the most by a Giants player since 1984. Nabers is a must-start this week, while Wilson is a viable streamer. But don't sleep on WR Wan'Dale Robinson, who finished with 10 targets and 28.2 points in Week 2. See Week 3 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: Wilson is 18-8 ATS in his career as an underdog of at least four points. Read more. -- ESPN Research

Maldonado's pick: Chiefs 20, Giants 10

Moody's pick: Chiefs 27, Giants 20

Walder's pick: Chiefs 23, Giants 20

FPI prediction: KC, 65.2% (by an average of 6.3 points)

Matchup must-reads: Worthy practices in full, hopes to play vs. Giants ... Giants QB2 Dart following in Mahomes' rookie footsteps

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN | Matchup rating: 90.1/100

ESPN BET: BAL -4.5 (53.5 O/U)

What we're hearing on the Lions: Although it was two seasons ago, the Lions haven't forgotten about their last meeting in Baltimore -- an embarrassing 38-6 loss in 2023. "You don't forget those because we didn't even give ourselves a chance," coach Dan Campbell said. Coming off a dominant win, Detroit is preparing to match that physical nature against the Ravens, but feels more prepared this time around. "The physicality of this game is gonna be high. We know that," said receivers coach Scottie Montgomery. "And that's what we have to accept, and we have to do a lot better than we did last time." -- Eric Woodyard

What we're hearing on the Ravens: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson doesn't like to talk about his remarkable record against the NFC because it could jinx it. Jackson is 24-2 against the conference, which is the best mark by any starting quarterback in interconference games since the AFC and NFC were created in 1970. He is 2-0 against the Lions, totaling five touchdowns and one interception. His dominance over the NFC shows that it's difficult to beat Jackson and his unpredictable playing style when you don't face him regularly. -- Jamison Hensley

Stat to know: Over the first two games of the season, Jackson and Lions QB Jared Goff are tied for the most passing TDs in the NFL, at six each. -- ESPN Research

Bold prediction: Lions CB Terrion Arnold will allow at least 80 yards and a touchdown to WRs Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman, combined. Arnold has allowed 3.2 yards per coverage snap as the nearest defender -- highest in the league among outside corners with at least 50 coverage snaps -- per NFL Next Gen Stats. -- Walder

Play the No. 1 fantasy game

The season has kicked off but there's still time to start fresh with a 0-0 record. Create a league with friends and family, or join a public league. Your championship run starts today! Sign Up Now >>

Injuries: Lions | Ravens

Fantasy nugget: Flowers has a 42.6% team target share this season. The only other receiver with a share over 40% is the Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Flowers recorded nine or more targets and 15-plus fantasy points in both games this season. He'll be busy again, as this matchup has one of the highest totals on the slate. See Week 3 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: This is the third game this season with an over/under that's higher than 50 points (Ravens-Bills: 51.5, Jaguars-Bengals: 50.5). The previous two both went over the total. Read more. -- ESPN Research

Maldonado's pick: Ravens 30, Lions 23

Moody's pick: Ravens 31, Lions 28

Walder's pick: Ravens 34, Lions 20

FPI prediction: BAL, 57.3% (by an average of 2.7 points)

Matchup must-reads: Lions extend win streak after losses to 11, turn eyes toward Baltimore ... Is it too early to consider Jackson on an MVP arc?