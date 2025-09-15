Open Extended Reactions

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones confirmed Monday that center Cooper Beebe will miss 6-8 weeks with a right ankle sprain.

"We're hoping it's on the shorter end of that," Jones told 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. "Always bet on these guys like Cooper Beebe, who are resilient, who are tough. They play through things ... But probably there is a pretty good chance he will end up (on injured reserve)."

Beebe suffered the injury in the second half of the Cowboys' 40-37 overtime win against the New York Giants. After the game, his ankle was visibly swollen, and he had more tests Monday.

Brock Hoffman played the final 16 snaps against the Giants after Beebe, who is in his second year, was hurt. Hoffman started six games last year at right guard and one at center when Beebe missed a game with a concussion. He started one game at center in 2023.

If Beebe is placed on injured reserve, he would miss at least the next four games. Using Jones' timeline, he could return Nov. 3 against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cowboys could use the roster spot if Beebe goes on injured reserve for defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who is signing with the Cowboys officially on Monday.

Jones said it would be a "long putt," for cornerback DaRon Bland to return this week from a foot sprain that kept him out of the Giants' game. The hope is Bland would be able to play Sept. 28 against the Green Bay Packers.