MINNEAPOLIS -- Jalon Walker beat his man, bent around the edge and crushed J.J. McCarthy in the second quarter for his first career sack. Walker then celebrated with a march, his arms swinging up and down loosely in over-the-top fashion.

The emote was brought into popularity by UFC star Conor McGregor, who borrowed it from former WWE CEO Vince McMahon. McGregor calls it the "billionaire strut."

Walker didn't know the name, but said McGregor was the "inspiration" for it. Walker has been using it since he was one of the best defenders in the country at the University of Georgia. And he has his own moniker for it.

"That's the J Walk," Walker said.

The Falcons might be seeing much more of the J Walk over the next few years. And Walker wasn't the only rookie celebrating after Atlanta's 22-6 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night at U.S Bank Stadium. Rookie safety Xavier Watts capped the game with his first career interception with 2:41 left and then waved goodbye to what a few hours prior was a raucous Minnesota home crowd.

The Falcons' victory was a coming-out party for all four of their rookie defenders. James Pearce Jr. had a half sack, and nickel cornerback Billy Bowman Jr. had an interception and nearly had a second.

It was a remarkable performance from the quartet, all of whom earned either a starting role or significant playing time in training camp.

"I can't say enough about those young guys," Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. "I can't say enough about what they've done. They're learning how to play football every single day. They're learning how to live this NFL life every single day and they're loving it and they're embracing it, and we got a whole team of people that helped us do it."

The Falcons' defense struggled last year with one of the league's worst pass rushes. Consequently, it yielded the highest opposing quarterback completion percentage in the NFL. So, the organization committed to improving that side of the ball in the offseason, specifically in the draft. Atlanta took those defenders with four of its five picks. Walker was drafted at No. 15 and then the Falcons traded back into the first round, giving up a 2026 first-round pick, to take Pearce at No. 26. Watts was a third-round pick, and Bowman was taken in the fourth round.

With a lot owed to the rookies, the Falcons had six sacks and four takeaways against the Vikings for the first time since 2004. They gave up just six points, their lowest since 2020.

"They don't feel like rookies," defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said last week. "A lot of times, you put two young guys in there, especially in the backend where there's so much intricacy, there's so much detail, there's so much nuance, there's so much to understand and learn, and you're dealing with a lot of speed and it's just, it can be nerve-wracking. I've never felt these guys flinch. I've never felt them blink."

In terms of pass rush, Pearce is fifth in the league in quarterback pressure percentage (24.1%, minimum 20 pass rushes). As a team, the Falcons are fourth in the league in quarterback pressure rate (46.3%) and fourth in sack rate (10.4%). Their seven sacks make for the third-highest total in the league.

What makes the early season even more impressive is that the Falcons are pulling off something rarely done with four rookies getting this many snaps. Watts has played 100% of the team's defensive snaps and Bowman has played 86.3% of the time. Walker (46.1%) and Pearce (38.2%) are part of a rotation at edge rusher, and their snaps could very well increase as they continue to play well.

"We're all hungry," Watts said.

According to ESPN Research, only one team has played four rookies for at least 50% of their defensive snaps since TruMedia began tracking snap-count data in 2007: the 2013 Falcons. That year Desmond Trufant played 96% of Atlanta's defensive snaps, Paul Worrilow played 74%, Joplo Bartu played 74%, and Robert Alford played 55%.

That team went 4-12 with a defense ranked 27th in the league in both points and yards. But Worrilow and Bartu were both undrafted free agents. If Walker and Pearce end up over the 50% mark this season, the 2025 Falcons will be the first team since TruMedia began tracking that data to have four drafted rookies play that percentage of snaps.

In other words, the Falcons could be in for a rare season. They already believe this draft class of potent rushers and ballhawks is a special one -- and there will be many more celebrations to come.

Sorry, Conor McGregor.

"That's the J Walk now," Pearce said. "[Walker] owns it."