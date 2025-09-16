Open Extended Reactions

After a weekend filled with last-minute wins by the Cowboys, Colts and Bengals, Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season concluded with two exciting "Monday Night Football" showdowns. How did wins for the Buccaneers and the Chargers shake up our Power Rankings? We stacked all 32 teams heading into Week 3.

In addition to our rankings, NFL Nation reporters named the No. 1 thing they've learned from the starting quarterback -- or QB situation in general -- this season. Some of those starters will change in the coming weeks as five quarterbacks deal with injuries: the 49ers' Brock Purdy (toe and left shoulder), the Bengals' Joe Burrow (toe surgery), the Commanders' Jayden Daniels (knee), the Jets' Justin Fields (concussion) and the Vikings' J.J. McCarthy (ankle). Can the backups keep their teams on track? And how have veteran QBs such as Daniel Jones and Geno Smith looked with their new squads so far?

Let's get right into it with our No. 1-ranked team. (Our power panel of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities evaluates how NFL teams stack up against one another, ranking them from 1 to 32.)

Week 2 result: Beat the Jets 30-10

Week 2 ranking: 1

Biggest QB takeaway: Josh Allen continues to embrace he doesn't have to be Superman

Although it's sometimes necessary for Allen to put the Bills on his back, he had issues early in his career of trying to do too much on his own. That certainly still comes up sometimes, but the Bills have shown that they don't have to rely solely on Allen's arm and legs. That was on display versus the Jets, as Buffalo's dominant rushing attack led the way. James Cook finished with 132 yards and two touchdowns, and Allen didn't score for just the eighth start of his NFL career. -- Alaina Getzenberg

Week 2 result: Beat the Chiefs 20-17

Week 2 ranking: 2

Biggest QB takeaway: Jalen Hurts continues to do what it takes to win

His passing stats are far from gaudy, as he finished with 101 passing yards Sunday and completed just one pass of 10-plus yards. But Hurts played mostly mistake-free football and again came up with a clutch play when he needed to, this time a deep ball to DeVonta Smith to set up a critical touchdown. He also converted four first downs and scored a touchdown on a tush push. With the win over Kansas City, he improved to 48-20 as a starter during the regular season. -- Tim McManus

Week 2 result: Beat the Commanders 27-18

Week 2 ranking: 4

Biggest QB takeaway: Jordan Love hasn't found a No. 1 receiver yet

Losing Jayden Reed to a broken collarbone early in the Week 2 win won't help Love identify a go-to guy. Through two games, tight end Tucker Kraft leads the Packers with eight catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns. Among the receivers, Dontayvion Wicks leads in catches (six), and Romeo Doubs leads in yards (96). Rookie first-round pick Matthew Golden has just two catches for 16 yards, but Love missed him twice on what could have been big plays against Washington. -- Rob Demovsky

Week 2 result: Beat the Browns 41-17

Week 2 ranking: 3

Biggest QB takeaway: Lamar Jackson is still a favorite for NFL MVP

The two-time MVP has already put himself in position to win a third award by totaling seven touchdowns and no turnovers. This is the fifth time in the past 20 years that a quarterback reached that mark in the first two weeks. The previous four quarterbacks to achieve it -- Peyton Manning (2013), Patrick Mahomes (2018 and 2022) and Jackson (2019) -- all went on to win NFL MVP. Now, can Jackson keep it up against a Lions defense that has allowed four touchdown passes and made one interception this season? -- Jamison Hensley

Week 2 result: Beat the Bears 52-21

Week 2 ranking: 8

Biggest QB takeaway: Jared Goff can still produce at an elite level

It goes without saying that the Lions struggled at Green Bay, but Week 2 reminded the world that Goff and the Lions can still be dominant. Goff became the first quarterback in Lions history with an 80% completion percentage and five passing touchdowns in a game, while also passing Bobby Layne (118) for the second-most passing touchdowns in franchise history. If he receives solid protection from an offensive line that's still adjusting to new players, there shouldn't be a drop-off for Goff in his 10th NFL season. -- Eric Woodyard

Week 2 result: Beat the Titans 33-19

Week 2 ranking: 7

Biggest QB takeaway: Matthew Stafford's back doesn't appear to be affecting his play

Despite missing a significant portion of training camp with an aggravated disk in his back, Stafford has played well to start the season. Coach Sean McVay said Stafford was "in total command" in the second half of the Rams' victory over the Titans. And although Stafford didn't get as much training camp practice time as he had hoped with new wide receiver Davante Adams, the pair showed the chemistry they have built Sunday, connecting six times for 106 yards and a touchdown. -- Sarah Barshop

Week 2 result: Beat the Raiders 20-9

Week 2 ranking: 9

Biggest QB takeaway: Last season was an aberration for Justin Herbert

Herbert began last season with uncharacteristically low passing numbers in his first season with Jim Harbaugh. It wasn't until Week 6 that he had a game with at least 200 passing yards. Some of his slow start can be attributed to the various injuries he played through. But he threw four interceptions in the Chargers' playoff loss to the Texans, more than he had during the entire regular season. In Week 1, Herbert had one of the best games of his career against the Chiefs, throwing for 318 yards and three touchdowns, and he threw two more TD passes in Week 2 against the Raiders. With an upgraded offense, he looks poised for a dominant year. -- Kris Rhim

Week 2 result: Lost to the Eagles 20-17

Week 2 ranking: 5

Biggest QB takeaway: Patrick Mahomes might have to do it all again

The Chiefs' support surrounding Mahomes is not ideal, especially at the running back position. Consider this statistic from ESPN Research: Mahomes joined Cam Newton (2020) as the only QBs since 1950 to record twice as many rushing yards as any other player on their team in each of the first two games. Without receiver Rashee Rice for four more games (suspension), Mahomes has essentially had to be a superhero to lead the Chiefs down the field on their four touchdown drives this season. -- Nate Taylor

Week 2 result: Lost to the Packers 27-18

Week 2 ranking: 6

Biggest QB takeaway: Jayden Daniels needs to find his rhythm

Daniels has completed 59.7% of his passes in 2025 after completing 69% all of last season. The Packers were unsurprisingly a tough challenge by pressuring him on 46% of his dropbacks, but the Commanders' pass game has been noticeably out of sync in both games -- especially the connection between Daniels and receiver Terry McLaurin. The latter missed most of the spring and all of camp because of a contract situation, costing the duo valuable reps. The second-year QB has a passer rating of only 48.4 and a 53.8% completion percentage when targeting McLaurin, compared with 89.4 and 67.3%, respectively, last season. And Daniels is now dealing with a knee injury, which could keep him out Sunday and prevent him from finding his rhythm sooner. -- John Keim

Week 2 result: Beat the Texans 20-19

Week 2 ranking: 10

Biggest QB takeaway: Baker Mayfield is a gamer

Mayfield's Week 1 performance was shaky, as he completed 53.1% of his passes against the Falcons. But he made plays with his legs when it mattered most, rushing four times on third down for 39 yards. Then, in the two-minute drill, he found rookie wideout Emeka Egbuka on a 25-yard touchdown pass to grab the final advantage. There was no panic. He threw two TD passes and ran for 33 yards in Week 2, as well. This is what you want from a franchise quarterback and was a trademark of his predecessor, Tom Brady. -- Jenna Laine

Week 2 result: Beat the Saints 26-21

Week 2 ranking: 14

Biggest QB takeaway: The 49ers can win with Mac Jones under center

When Brock Purdy missed two games with injury in 2024, backups Brandon Allen and Joshua Dobbs posted QBRs of 33.2 and 23.4, respectively, and the 49ers lost both games by a combined 51 points. Before Sunday, a quarterback other than Purdy hadn't started and won with the 49ers since Jimmy Garoppolo in December 2022. But Jones stepped in against the Saints and posted a 67.2 QBR with three touchdown passes. San Francisco hopes to have Purdy back soon from toe and left shoulder injuries, but its confidence in Jones is for real if Purdy has to miss more time this season. -- Nick Wagoner

Week 2 result: Beat the Jaguars 31-27

Week 2 ranking: 12

Biggest QB takeaway: Jake Browning is good enough to lead the Bengals to the playoffs

In his own words, Browning was "delusional" Sunday. Despite throwing three interceptions, he was unfazed as he led the Bengals on a game-winning drive that was capped by a leap over the goal line. Even though Joe Burrow is expected to be out for at least three months with a turf toe injury, there is immense confidence that Browning can lead the team moving forward. Bengals coach Zac Taylor said there is still a lot of optimism on the team that the offense can be efficient and effective behind Browning, who helped Cincinnati win four games in 2023 while Burrow was out with a wrist injury. -- Ben Baby

Week 2 result: Lost to the Colts 29-28

Week 2 ranking: 11

Biggest QB takeaway: Defenses might have found a trouble spot for Bo Nix

In polling defensive coaches and personnel executives around the league about what challenges awaited Nix in Year 2, some said teams would try to force Nix to work outside the numbers more and keep him away from his most comfortable throws in the middle of the field. On throws outside the numbers this season, Nix has thrown three interceptions and had another possible pick-six that was dropped. Multiple times there has been a safety lurking behind the receiver in bracketed coverage as well. -- Jeff Legwold

Week 2 result: Beat the Broncos 29-28

Week 2 ranking: 23

Biggest QB takeaway: Daniel Jones is playing with extreme efficiency

Only two QBs (Geno Smith and Justin Herbert) were averaging more yards per pass attempt than Jones' 9.4 entering Monday night's games. That was unexpected for a player who had never averaged more than 6.8 through a single season in his career. He's doing it in two ways. First, Jones is giving players the ball in position to run after the catch, which they are doing at a high rate (5.5 YAC per reception). Second, Jones was more aggressive Sunday, delivering more intermediate and deep throws despite a heavy blitz rate from Denver. -- Stephen Holder

Week 2 result: Beat the Vikings 22-6

Week 2 ranking: 17

Biggest QB takeaway: Michael Penix Jr. will, at the least, keep the Falcons in games

Penix would have been the hero in Week 1 with two fearless, fourth-quarter scrambles on fourth down, the second of which resulted in a go-ahead touchdown. But the Falcons coughed up the lead on defense, and a missed field goal cost them the game. Penix's stats didn't light the world on fire in Week 2, but he didn't turn the ball over and made key third-down completions when they were needed most in front of a hostile Vikings crowd. The second-year quarterback is ninth in the league in success rate (48.6%). -- Marc Raimondi

Week 2 result: Lost to the Buccaneers 20-19

Week 2 ranking: 16

Biggest QB takeaway: C.J. Stroud is still mastering the new offense

Stroud said his goal through the first few weeks has been to play with more urgency in new OC Nick Caley's system, which includes getting the team set up quicker out of the huddle. In Week 1, the offense had five pre-snap penalties, and that contributed to Stroud's inability to throw a touchdown pass or lead the offense to the end zone. The talking point after the game was "getting more tempo" to help the offense make its checks with more time remaining on the clock. -- DJ Bien-Aime

Week 2 result: Beat the Panthers 27-22

Week 2 ranking: 18

Biggest QB takeaway: Kyler Murray's legs will be a big part of the Cardinals' offensive approach

The question has come up every year Murray has been in the NFL: How much will he run? Through two games, he has shown his legs are still a necessary part of both his game and Arizona's attack. He has 14 carries for 70 rushing yards this season, just 3 yards shy of running back James Conner and 13 yards behind the team's leading rusher, Trey Benson. Murray's ability to create electric runs and flip the field helps set up the passing game, too. -- Josh Weinfuss

Week 2 result: Beat the Steelers 31-17

Week 2 ranking: 20

Biggest QB takeaway: Sam Darnold is capable of playing fast

That figured to be one of the biggest keys for Darnold given his propensity to hold on to the ball. He acknowledged as much upon signing with Seattle, saying a lesson he learned from the disappointing end to his Pro Bowl season with Minnesota was that he has to get the ball out of his hands more quickly. Through two games, Darnold's average time before throw of 2.66 seconds is 11th fastest in the league, which has contributed to him being sacked only three times. He ranked 34th last season at 3.08 seconds, and over his first four NFL seasons, he was also 34th at 2.92 seconds. -- Brady Henderson

Week 2 result: Beat the Giants 40-37

Week 2 ranking: 19

Biggest QB takeaway: Dak Prescott can still move around

Prescott doesn't run the way he did his first few years or certainly before he suffered a dislocated and fractured ankle in 2020, but he has shown he can move around this season. He might not look to run when escaping harm, but he does enough to get the ball to his playmakers. Prescott did not do much of that last season, and when he tried to do more, he suffered a season-ending hamstring avulsion. "Last year, not running took a toll and honestly why I got hurt," he said. "From this whole offseason recovery process, it was about getting back to who I am, my game, and understanding how much my legs are a part of my game." -- Todd Archer

Week 2 result: Lost to the Falcons 22-6

Week 2 ranking: 13

Biggest QB takeaway: J.J. McCarthy has a long way to go

McCarthy accounted for three touchdowns in a fourth-quarter comeback during Week 1, but the other seven quarters of his first two starts have been rough. Overall, his QBR (20.1) ranks second worst in the league, and there have been times when he has struggled to make basic plays. He has held the ball an average of 3.15 seconds before throwing, second highest in the NFL, and is tied for second in the league with four turnovers. Coach Kevin O'Connell said McCarthy's development will be a "process." But at the outset, at least, it has been a struggle. And it won't be fixed soon since McCarthy could miss the next two to four weeks with a high ankle sprain. -- Kevin Seifert

Week 2 result: Lost to the Seahawks 31-17

Week 2 ranking: 15

Biggest QB takeaway: Aaron Rodgers needs better protection from offensive line

Rodgers has been sacked seven times this season, and although he placed some of the blame for the four in Week 1 on a tight back, the 41-year-old undoubtedly needs to take fewer hits to make it through the remaining slate. Rodgers' 2.66 seconds is the ninth-quickest time to throw among qualified QBs (minimum of 20 passes). That means he's either not hanging in the pocket long, and/or the pocket isn't holding up. Recent first-round picks Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu -- along with veteran guard Isaac Seumalo -- need to play up to their billing to help Rodgers and the offense get back on track. -- Brooke Pryor

Week 2 result: Lost to the Chargers 20-9

Week 2 ranking: 21

Biggest QB takeaway: Geno Smith doesn't have enough support from the offensive line

Yes, Smith has to improve on his decision-making. He had three interceptions in Week 2's loss to the Chargers, largely due to him forcing the ball into double coverage. But the Raiders' first loss of the season also again exposed issues within the team's offensive line. Las Vegas struggled to provide constant protection, allowing 16 pressures and three sacks. In two games, the Raiders have given up 32 pressures and seven sacks. -- Ryan McFadden

Week 2 result: Lost to the Bengals 31-27

Week 2 ranking: 22

Biggest QB takeaway: Liam Coen's offense seems to fit Trevor Lawrence pretty well

Lawrence has been far from perfect -- he's completing only 58.9% of his passes and has thrown three interceptions this season. But Coen has said after each game that Lawrence has run the offense efficiently, changed plays correctly when needed and made throws into tight windows. He has also been hurt by a league-high five drops from his receiving corps. Coen wants to see more consistency from his starting QB, but he also said "we can win with [Lawrence] playing like that." -- Mike DiRocco

Week 2 result: Beat the Dolphins 33-27

Week 2 ranking: 27

Biggest QB takeaway: Drake Maye went back into the lab to improve accuracy

After an up-and-down opener in which he was 30-of-46 passing (65.2%) and lamented missing several open receivers, Maye was sharp in Week 2 with a 19-for-23 performance (82.6%). "[He's] growing up. I feel like he made a jump from last week, just settling in," wide receiver Stefon Diggs said after the Dolphins game. That foreshadows the possibility of bigger numbers ahead, as the Steelers come to town Sunday and have surrendered 30 points in each of the first two games for the first time since 2002. -- Mike Reiss

Week 2 result: Lost to the Bills 30-10

Week 2 ranking: 25

Biggest QB takeaway: Justin Fields is wildly inconsistent with his accuracy

Against the Steelers in Week 1, Fields played one of the best games of his career, recording an 8.3% completion percentage above expected and a 0% off-target mark, per NFL Next Gen Stats. In Week 2, those numbers went the wrong way to minus-41.7% and 63.6%, respectively. The shocking disparity confirms what many believe about Fields: His accuracy is volatile and he needs the support of a strong running game to be effective. Fields' status for this week is uncertain because of a concussion. But he can stabilize his accuracy from Weeks 4 through 8, when the Jets face some of the lightly regarded defenses. -- Rich Cimini

Week 2 result: Lost to the Lions 52-21

Week 2 ranking: 24

Biggest QB takeaway: Caleb Williams is a work in progress

Williams was better against the Lions (19-of-30, 207 yards, 2 TD, INT) after second-half accuracy issues plagued him versus the Vikings. His development in the pocket is an encouraging sign, as is his chemistry with receiver Rome Odunze (3 TDs in two games), but Williams' decision-making could still improve. There was a play against Detroit on which he needed to throw the ball away but threw an interception instead. Coach Ben Johnson said the Bears would not look like a finished product in the first month. That holds true for Williams and his mastery of playing quarterback in this system. -- Courtney Cronin

Week 2 result: Lost to the Rams 33-19

Week 2 ranking: 28

Biggest QB takeaway: Cam Ward's game will translate to the NFL

Any doubts that Ward would be an effective NFL quarterback are gradually being put to rest. Although the numbers haven't been earthshattering, he has shown the ability to extend plays and make good things happen. His first touchdown pass was an excellent example. Ward scrambled 36 yards before finding Elic Ayomanor for the score. Coach Brian Callahan has been most impressed by the mental aspect of Ward's game. Callahan said the rookie has handled the operational part of the job, from getting in and out of the huddle to changing protection and routes. Ward's volume of passes will increase as the season goes on and Callahan expands his role. -- Turron Davenport

Week 2 result: Lost the Patriots 33-27

Week 2 ranking: 26

Biggest QB takeaway: Tua Tagovailoa can succeed only with a sound run game

Tagovailoa was bad in Week 1 and markedly improved in Week 2, but the one constant in both games was Miami's lack of a rushing attack. The Dolphins have averaged 69.5 rushing yards per game this season, the fourth fewest in the NFL. Considering Tagovailoa is not a threat to run, defenses can key in on the Dolphins' passing game and drop seven or more defenders into coverage -- the Patriots did that on 97% of his dropbacks. If Miami's run game can get going, its offense will be less predictable, which won't force Tagovailoa to create outside of structure. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Week 2 result: Lost to the Cowboys 40-37

Week 2 ranking: 31

Biggest QB takeaway: Russell Wilson's job security is tenuous

After Wilson completed less than 50% of his passes and the Giants didn't score a touchdown in Week 1, there were plenty of public calls for Wilson's job. This became the Giants' reality once they drafted Jaxson Dart and then made him the backup. It instantly put pressure on Wilson. The way the veteran keeps his job is -- at a minimum -- by throwing the deep ball like he did on Sunday. On passes of 20-plus air yards, he went 7-of-11 for 264 yards and three touchdowns. -- Jordan Raanan

Week 2 result: Lost to the Ravens 41-17

Week 2 ranking: 29

Biggest QB takeaway: Joe Flacco can't mask fundamental issues with the offense

Flacco's second stint in Cleveland is off to a rough start, as he has turned the ball over four times. However, the Browns' offense has issues across the board, including a nonexistent running game (tied for 26th in yards per carry), poor pass protection (23rd in pass block win rate) and plenty of drops (tied for the league high with five). It's part of the reason that coach Kevin Stefanski said he is not considering a QB change at this point. -- Daniel Oyefusi

Week 2 result: Lost to the Cardinals 27-22

Week 2 ranking: 30

Biggest QB takeaway: Bryce Young is still growing

The top pick of the 2023 draft had five turnovers in his first five quarters this season. Two in the first quarter of Sunday's loss led to a 10-0 deficit after only 11 offensive plays. Still, Young managed to bounce back for career highs in yards (328), completions (35) and attempts (55); he had Carolina in position to win at the end. But his mistakes, mostly made under intense pressure, continue to haunt the team like they did last season, when he was benched after an 0-2 start. -- David Newton

Week 2 result: Lost to the 49ers 26-21

Week 2 ranking: 32

Biggest QB takeaway: Spencer Rattler is trending up

Rattler's 0-8 record as a starter doesn't reflect it, but his first two games have already shown improvement after a difficult rookie season as a temporary starter. Coach Kellen Moore assessed Rattler's performance against the 49ers and noted it took him a bit to settle in. But when he did, he had a lot of good moments, throwing a career-high three TD passes. That doesn't mean things will be easy for Rattler or the Saints in the coming weeks, but it is a positive sign to see week-to-week growth. -- Katherine Terrell