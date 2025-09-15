HOUSTON -- For the second straight week, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield engineered a game-winning touchdown drive with 2:00 to go, delivering on his vow for "more wins" in 2025 as the Bucs knocked off the Houston Texans, 20-19, on Monday.

With 1:32 left in the game, Mayfield was flushed from the pocket and could not connect with rookie wideout Emeka Egbuka on third-and-10. So with the game on the line on fourth down, he scrambled to keep pick up the first down.

Then after five straight completions -- including running back Bucky Irving taking a pair of short passes 22 and 18 yards. respectively -- running back Rachaad White took a 2-yard run up the middle for the game-winning score.

The Texans only needed their defense to come up with a stop after taking a 19-14 lead with 2:10 left in the game after Nick Chubb punched in a 25-yard run, but Mayfield was able to get his first prime-time win in the regular season with the Buccaneers. Prior to Monday, Mayfield had gone 0-6 during the regular season with the Bucs in prime time.

Here are the most important things to know from Monday night for both teams:

Surprising trend: For the second straight week, the Bucs' defense surrendered an explosive touchdown on the opening drive. Last week it was a 50-yard touchdown from running back Bijan Robinson with inside linebacker SirVocea Dennis in coverage. This week, it was a 29-yard touchdown from wide receiver Nico Collins with Zyon McCollum in coverage -- each time putting the Bucs in a 7-0 hole before they even played a down of offense.

Pivotal point: First came a lost fumble from Mayfield on a third-and-3 scramble that resulted in Rachaad White recovering it, leaving the game with an injury (he would return) and the Bucs being forced to punt. Then Texans fullback Jakob Johnson blocked Riley Dixon's punt, with former Bucs wide receiver Justin Watson making the recovery to set up a 53-yard field goal by the Texans. Then after a 53-yard punt return from Texans wide receiver Jaylin Noel, in which he took it to the Tampa Bay 26, the Texans grabbed the lead on Chubb's touchdown run with 2:10 left.

Troubling trend: One week after missing wide right on a 44-yard field goal attempt and not converting an extra point at the Atlanta Falcons, kicker Chase McLaughlin missed a 38-yard field goal attempt in Houston. McLaughlin went 30-of-32 (93.8%) on field goal attempts last season -- tied for seventh best in the league -- but he has matched his total number of misses from last season. -- Jenna Laine

Next game: vs. New York Jets (1 p.m. ET, Sunday)

Eric Christian Smith/AP

The Texans' defense played well enough to win, as they held the Buccaneers to 360 total yards, but the offense didn't give them enough. However, when it mattered most, Houston's defense failed to close the game out.

It's hard to blame them when Houston's offense struggled the entire night -- totaling 266 yards, only one more than Week 1. They scored two touchdowns, so that's progress from Week 1 when they only had three field goals. But one was off a short field following Noel's a huge kick return. The Texans' special teams made plays, the defense sacked Mayfield four times, but the offense couldn't get it going most of the night.

QB performance: Even though the raw stats look fine, quarterback C.J. Stroud didn't play up to his standards. Too many times, he looked indecisive and had some uncharacteristically inaccurate throws -- finishing 13 of 24 passing for 207 yards. Even when the Texans drove to the 1-yard line early in the fourth quarter, he had two incompletions, including on fourth down.

Trend to watch: The Texans' run defense struggled, as the Buccaneers totaled 169 rush yards yards and 5.6 yards per carry. In Week 1, Houston limited Los Angeles Rams Pro Bowl running back Kyren Williams to 66 yards on 18 carries. It's not alarming, but it's something to watch as the Texans head to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars, who lead the NFL in rushing yards per game (169).

Troubling trend: The Texans' pass protection wasn't up to par. Stroud had to scramble to survive the pressure too many times and was sacked three times, just like in Week 1 -- where he was pressured on 42% of his dropbacks. If the Texans don't get those problems fixed, it could be another season of Stroud being among the most hit quarterbacks in the NFL. -- D.J. Bien-Aime

Next game: at Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, Sunday)