LAS VEGAS -- Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Khalil Mack was ruled out of Monday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders after sustaining an elbow injury in the first quarter that appeared to leave him in significant pain.

Mack attempted to make a tackle in the first quarter when his hand was caught between Chargers linebacker Troy Dye and Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker, turning his elbow into an awkward position. Mack jogged off the field holding his left hand, stopped on the sideline, and bent over in pain before heading to the locker room.

Mack returned to the Chargers' sideline in the third quarter with his elbow in significant medical wrapping and in a sling.

"Guys are going to step up," Los Angeles coach Jim Harbaugh told ESPN's Katie George after halftime on the game broadcast. "Our guys will, I already know that."

He finished the game with one sack and one tackle in the quarter. Mack has 12.5 career sacks against the Raiders -- where he played for the first four seasons of his career -- all since 2021, the most by any player vs. a single opponent over that span.