Justin Herbert controls game in Chargers' win over Raiders

Geno Smith tries to find Jakobi Meyers in the end zone, but he gets intercepted by the Chargers' Donte Jackson. (0:27)

LAS VEGAS -- Much of the focus going into the Los Angeles Chargers' 20-9 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night was on the matchup between the two coaches -- Jim Harbaugh and Pete Carroll. Two coaching giants with a two-decade-old rivalry renewed on "Monday Night Football."

The game reflected two teams that embody their coach's mindsets -- physical offensive and defensive lines, big hits and two physical first-round running backs. Ultimately, Harbaugh's Chargers dominated this game essentially from start to finish -- with an effective passing attack and stingy defense that didn't allow a touchdown and forced Raiders quarterback Geno Smith to throw three interceptions.

The Chargers begin the season 2-0 for the second straight season and the third time since 2012, and they hold sole possession of first place in the AFC West.

Here are the most important things to know from Monday night for both teams:

Herbert threw two touchdown passes, one to Keenan Allen and another to Quentin Johnston. Ian Maule/Getty Images

QB performance: The Chargers got off to a slow start Monday night, but quarterback Justin Herbert quickly settled in, picking apart the Raiders' defense for 242 passing yards, 2 touchdowns and 31 rushing yards. In Year 2 with offensive coordinator Greg Roman, Herbert looks as comfortable as he has in his career, both throwing and rushing the ball, a good sign for the Chargers' ceiling.

Trend to watch: Roman appears to be moving away from running the ball. The Chargers didn't attempt a rush until 4:52 left in the first quarter Monday night. They finished the game with 54 designed rush yards. But Roman isn't shifting away from the run for no reason. The Chargers' offensive line has struggled to create lanes for the running backs, while L.A. has had great pass protection and success through the air. This offense could look very different from how Harbaugh-Roman teams have historically looked.

Stat to know: Quentin Johnston is the first Chargers player with three receiving touchdowns in the team's first two games of a season since tight end Antonio Gates in 2014. Johnston, who has struggled since the Chargers selected him in the first round two seasons ago, is having an electric start to this season with 150 yards and three touchdowns through the first two games. -- Kris Rhim

Next game: vs. Denver Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, Sunday)

Smith couldn't find his receivers on Monday, completing just 24 of 43 passes for 180 yards. Candice Ward/Getty Images

It's clear that Smith can make any throw on the field. However, his confidence in his arm can be a gift and a curse.

Smith had three interceptions Monday, and they all happened when he tried to throw the ball into double coverage -- including on the first play of the game. He hurt his team's comeback chances when he attempted a touchdown pass to Jakobi Meyers with 5:58 to go in the fourth quarter, but the ball was tipped and picked off by cornerback Donte Jackson.

Turning point: The Raiders were fairly solid for the first half until the final two minutes. Herbert found Johnston wide open down the field for a 60-yard touchdown to give Los Angeles a 20-6 lead before halftime.

Stat to know: Smith was 0-for-12 on pass attempts for 10-plus air yards. That's a big difference from his performance against the New England Patriots in the season opener, when he went 9-for-14 on attempts for more than 10 yards.

Trend to watch: Brock Bowers' knee injury. There was a sigh of relief pregame when Bowers was officially active after being listed as questionable because of a knee injury. However, his production was limited. Bowers had just five catches for 38 yards. He had just one catch in the first half. Bowers missed two days of practice before being a limited participant Saturday. Against the Chargers, Bowers didn't look 100% healthy and it's something to monitor moving forward. -- Ryan McFadden

Next game: at Washington Commanders (1 p.m. ET, Sunday)