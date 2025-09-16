Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- Coach DeMeco Ryans said Tuesday that Houston Texans wideout Christian Kirk is expected to return this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Kirk missed the first two games of the Texans season against the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a hamstring injury.

The Texans sit at 0-2 with a need for offensive help and hope Kirk can provide that. Through two games, the Texans have scored only two touchdowns and rank last in points per game (14).

The pass protection hasn't been great either. Quarterback C.J. Stroud has been under pressure on 39% of his dropbacks, seventh-most among starting quarterbacks, according to Next Gen Stats.

Stroud has thrown for only one touchdown in 395 passing yards. The hope is that Kirk's return can help open up the offense to get Stroud going while taking attention off of Pro Bowl wideout Nico Collins.

Kirk's first game of the season for Houston will be against his former team that signed him to a four-year, $72 million deal in 2022. In three seasons he had 2,274 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns for the Jaguars before they traded him to the Texans in March.