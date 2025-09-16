Open Extended Reactions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will "probably" wear a clear visor on his helmet to help protect his nose during the team's "Thursday Night Football" game against the Miami Dolphins.

Allen suffered a bloody nose late in the first quarter of the Bills' 30-10 win over the New York Jets on Sunday but missed only two plays before returning to the field with gauze stuffed in his nose. He went on to play until many of the team's starters were pulled with the game out of hand.

His nose was bruised after the game, but Allen said that he could "breathe, so it's good."

Two days later, Allen was wearing the visor at practice. He has worn other types of visors at times during practice in years past, but this will be his first time wearing a visor during an NFL game. He also wore a clear visor during his time at Wyoming.

"Yeah, we'll see. We'll probably wear it in the game, just trying to get used to it," Allen, with smaller bruises still on his nose, said after Tuesday's practice.

The Bills quarterback said that wearing the visor doesn't impact much but that it is a bit warmer with the visor on. "Your voice kind of echoes off of it too," Allen said. "So, it's just, it's a little bit weirder."

Allen has not been listed on the injury report this week in any capacity and said that although his nose is still a little bruised, "It's all right."

"Yeah, his nose didn't get any bigger, I don't think," coach Sean McDermott joked Monday. "It's always looked good to me. I think it still looks good. I think we're in a good spot."

Right tackle Spencer Brown joked Monday that Allen's nose made him look like defensive end Joey Bosa and that it "looks cool," while Allen quipped back that he is "the third Bosa brother in the league."

Entering his eighth season, Allen, 29, has not missed a start or significant time with an injury since his rookie year. Allen's 107 consecutive starts is the longest active streak by a quarterback. The last quarterback with a longer start streak was Tom Brady (110 straight from Week 5 of 2016 to the end of the 2022 season).