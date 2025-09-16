Open Extended Reactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars released Darnell Savage on Tuesday, one year after signing the veteran safety to a three-year contract in free agency.

Savage started 13 games in 2024, but his playing time decreased this season because the Jaguars signed Eric Murray in free agency and veteran Andrew Wingard won the other starting safety spot.

Savage was rotating with third-year player Antonio Johnson and rookie Rayuan Lane III as a backup.

Savage's $2.25 million salary was fully guaranteed this season, and Jacksonville paid him a $4 million option bonus in March. According to OverTheCap.com, the move will cost the Jaguars $4.05 million in dead money.

Savage played 48 snaps in the Jaguars' first two games and had one tackle. He started 13 games last season and had 1 interception, 6 pass breakups and 51 tackles. He had played the previous five seasons in Green Bay.

Since March, Savage is the eighth notable player who was brought in by previous general manager Trent Baalke but then cut or traded by the new regime of executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli, GM James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen.

Receivers Christian Kirk (traded) and Gabe Davis (cut), tight end Evan Engram (cut), center Luke Fortner (traded), defensive linemen Jordan Jefferson (cut) and Tyler Lacy (cut), and running back Tank Bigsby (traded) are the others.