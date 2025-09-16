On the first play of the fourth quarter, J.J. McCarthy gets hit and fumbles the ball away to the Falcons. (0:22)

The Minnesota Vikings placed running back Aaron Jones on injured reserve Tuesday because of a hamstring injury, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jones is now out a minimum of four games, meaning offseason free agent acquisition Jordan Mason will see the bulk of the carries in his absence.

Minnesota also is expected to re-sign Cam Akers, who has spent two separate stints with the team.

Jones, 30, hurt his hamstring in Sunday's 22-6 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, when he was held to 23 yards on five carries. That came after a five-carry, 23-yard effort in Minnesota's Week 1 win against the Chicago Bears.

The Vikings brought in Mason via trade with the 49ers in March, then reached a two-year deal with the 26-year-old back. Through two games in Minnesota, he has had 98 yards on 24 carries and three catches for 15 yards.

Minnesota also has Zavier Scott in its running back room. Veteran Ty Chandler is on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Akers, 26, spent parts of two seasons (2023, '24) in Minnesota, arriving both times via in-season trades.

Minnesota has been busy this week in the wake of injuries to quarterback J.J. McCarthy and Jones. The team also agreed to a deal Tuesday with QB Desmond Ridder.