2025 NFL Dublin Game: Top scenes from Vikings-Steelers in Ireland

Open Extended Reactions

Football Sundays meet Irish Saturdays as the NFL gives Ireland its first real taste of American football.

On Sunday, Croke Park in Dublin will host its first-ever NFL regular-season game, featuring the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings. It's a milestone moment -- not just for the league, but for Ireland, which has embraced the game with open arms. From the cobblestone streets of Temple Bar to the shadow of Aviva Stadium, the energy is undeniable as Dublin transforms into a weekend-long gridiron destination. Players and fans alike have been making the most of their time in the city, taking in the history, the music, and, of course, the Guinness. For many, this game is as much about the experience as it is about the scoreboard.

Here's a look at the top moments, sights, and sounds from the Vikings-Steelers showdown in Ireland.