ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills will be down a pair of defensive starters for Thursday night's game against the Miami Dolphins with linebacker Matt Milano and defensive tackle Ed Oliver ruled out.

Coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday in his weekly radio appearance on WGR 550 that both players will miss the game. Milano suffered a pectoral injury in Sunday's win over the New York Jets and did not play in the entire second half. Linebacker Dorian Williams is set to start in his place.

Milano, 31, has missed significant time the past two seasons with various injuries. McDermott said it is too early to tell how long Milano will be out.

Oliver will miss his second straight game with a left ankle injury after being stepped on in practice last week.

Bills starting nickel cornerback Taron Johnson (quad) is expected to be listed as questionable but has said this week that he is "ready to go" after missing Week 2. Backup nickelback Cam Lewis (shoulder) is also set to be questionable.