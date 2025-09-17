Open Extended Reactions

PITTSBURGH -- After two weeks of uncharacteristically poor defensive performances, the Pittsburgh Steelers added help by signing linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley to the practice squad ahead of Sunday's game in New England, the team announced Wednesday morning.

The former Patriots three-time captain was released by the team in March after a seven-year tenure with the franchise. While in New England, Bentley racked up 509 tackles, 10.5 sacks and 29 quarterback hits in 83 NFL games. His 2024 season ended prematurely when he tore his left pectoral muscle in Week 2, but before that, Bentley totaled more than 100 tackles in each of the 2021, 2022 and 2023 seasons, setting a career high with 122 in 2022. Bentley initially joined New England as a fifth-round draft pick out of Purdue in 2018. He was the first three-time captain in Boilermakers history.

Adding Bentley could help the Steelers specifically with their run defense, which through two weeks ranks 28th in the league in giving up 149.5 rushing yards per game and 22nd in yards per carry at 4.4. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, the Steelers have recorded a league-high 18.2% missed tackle rate through the first two weeks of the season and have allowed 160 yards after missed tackles, the third-highest mark in the league. A year ago, the Steelers recorded the league's second-lowest missed tackle rate at 10.7%.

Bentley is the second former Patriot added by the Steelers in as many weeks. The team signed safety Jabrill Peppers to a one-year deal on Sept. 9 in the wake of safety DeShon Elliott's injury. Peppers, though, didn't play any defensive snaps in last Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

The pair of former Patriots could be in line for more work this week as the Steelers face another game with seven defensive players on the injury report. Inside linebacker Patrick Queen (oblique) and cornerback Darius Slay (shoulder) could be limited in practice this week but are expected to play, while Elliott, cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and defensive lineman Derrick Harmon are considered "questionable at best," according to coach Mike Tomlin. The Steelers also ruled out edge rusher Alex Highsmith (ankle) and placed defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk (ankle) on injured reserve. In a corresponding move, the team signed defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal, selected by the Steelers in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft, to the active roster from the practice squad.

The Steelers also made a move on the offense by adding wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins to the practice squad after hosting him for a tryout Tuesday. The former Bills sixth-round pick spent the bulk of the past three seasons with the New York Giants, including making nine starts in 2023. In four seasons, Hodgins made 60 receptions and caught seven touchdowns. He spent most of the 2024 season on the Giants' practice squad and caught two passes on two targets in three games.

The Steelers also added tight end Matt Sokol to the practice squad. To make room for their practice squad additions, the Steelers released tight end JJ Galbreath and wide receiver Rakim Jarrett.

