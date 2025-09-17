Open Extended Reactions

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Raheem Morris usually isn't prone to hyperbole. But when he was asked whether or not his running back Bijan Robinson was the best player in the NFL, the Atlanta Falcons head coach didn't even hesitate.

"He's definitely the best player in football, without a doubt," Morris said Wednesday. "He's unbelievable. I love the kid. I love everything about him. I love watching him with the ball. I love his confidence. I love his demeanor. I love his mindset. I love the leadership. I love everything about him."

Robinson had 143 yards rushing on 22 carries last Sunday night in a 22-6 win on the road against the Minnesota Vikings, following up on a 100-yard receiving performance in Week 1. Robinson's 292 yards from scrimmage are the most any Falcons player has had in the first two games of a season since Andre Rison in 1994.

The only other player in the past 30 years with 100-yard rushing and receiving games within his team's first two outings of a season was LeSean McCoy in 2013.

Robinson, the third-year player, sits behind Jonathan Taylor (313) for second in the league in yards from scrimmage.

Last year, Robinson was third in the league in rushing yards (1,456) and tied for fifth in rushing touchdowns (14). In yards from scrimmage, he was fourth (1,887).

"Unique skillset," Morris said. "Unbelievable vision, unbelievable teammate, speed, physicality. Like you come across when you first meet him, you think he's a scat back, but he's really just everything. He has the ability to get out of the backfield, run receiver-like routes. He can stay in the backfield and block whichever linebacker you decide to bring. He just does it all. And we might line him up at quarterback this week, who knows?"