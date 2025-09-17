TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals' injury situation at cornerback isn't as bad as the worst-case scenario coming out Sunday's win over the Carolina Panthers.

While all three starting cornerbacks -- Garrett Williams, Max Melton and Will Johnson -- left the game and didn't return because of injuries, only Williams is scheduled to miss significant time.

Williams, who plays both outside and in the slot for Arizona and left the game with a knee injury late in the fourth quarter, went on injured reserve with the possibility to return.

Johnson, who injured his groin on the same play that Williams hurt his knee, will not practice Wednesday. And Melton, who left the game late in the first quarter with a knee injury and didn't return, will practice Wednesday, coach Jonathan Gannon said.

Johnson and Melton are "day by day," Gannon added.

"See how they respond," he said. "See where it goes."

The Cardinals also put defensive lineman L.J. Collier on injured reserve with a chance to return. He suffered a knee injury in the first quarter.

Arizona signed cornerback Darren Hall to the active roster from the practice squad on Wednesday and signed cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe and defensive lineman Zach Carter, who they worked out earlier this week, to the practice squad while releasing linebacker Elliott Brown from the practice squad.