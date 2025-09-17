Chris "Mad Dog" Russo sounds off on Tom Brady being in the Raiders' coaches booth during their "Monday Night Football" game vs. Chargers. (0:52)

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Ben Johnson isn't worried about divulging information that can be used against the Chicago Bears when he participates in production meetings with Tom Brady and the Fox broadcast crew ahead of Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The dual roles held by Brady, an analyst for Fox's "America's Game of the Week" and a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, have raised concerns over a conflict of interest.

Brady will be on the call from Soldier Field on Sunday, one week before the Raiders host the Bears at Allegiant Stadium in Week 4.

Johnson brushed off concerns over a competitive disadvantage for the Bears that could come from his conversations with Brady ahead of the game.

"I'm really not worried about it," Johnson said. "I mean, we change week to week in terms of what we do. Schematically, he's going to be able to turn on the tape and see what everyone else in the world is seeing right now.

"Personnel-wise, really the same thing. It's not like I'm going to sit down with him and say, 'Hey, don't do this to Caleb Williams or you might get it!' Like, there's not going to be any trade secrets that are going to be exchanged. But I really don't think it's that big of a deal to be honest with you."

Brady was seen sitting in the coaches' booth wearing a headset during the first quarter of the Raiders' 20-9 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday.

The NFL said Tuesday in a statement that Brady is "prohibited from going to a team facility for practices or production meetings." But the former star quarterback is allowed to sit in the coaches' booth.

"There are no policies that prohibit an owner from sitting in the coaches' booth or wearing a headset during a game," NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said. "Brady was sitting in the booth in his capacity as a limited partner.

"All personnel sitting in the booth must abide by policies that prohibit the use of electronic devices other than league-issued equipment such as a Microsoft Surface Tablet for the Sideline Viewing System."

Johnson has been part of production meetings throughout the preseason and with ESPN and Fox crews in each of the past two weeks. The first-year Bears coach said he is conditioned not to provide any privileged information and will continue that approach.

"Man, I've been careful with everything I've said since the season started," Johnson said. "I've been in pure coachspeak mode since this season has started. So to me, it's just business as usual. I'm just fine. I like Tom, and we have a really good relationship."