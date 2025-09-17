Domonique Foxworth shares his frustration with the Chiefs' offense and explains why Patrick Mahomes looks visibly angry. (1:03)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Speedy Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy, recovering from a dislocated right shoulder, took another positive step Wednesday toward returning for Sunday night's game against the New York Giants.

Worthy, who suffered the injury in the season opener, participated in Wednesday's practice without any restrictions, coach Andy Reid said. Unlike last week, Worthy was seen running routes during the open portion of practice without extra padding on his right arm.

The Chiefs are optimistic that Worthy will return for Sunday's game and is expected to wear a harness.

"More than anything, having him out there is a threat in general," quarterback Patrick Mahomes said prior to Wednesday's on-field work. "At any moment, he can take a pass -- short or long -- and take it to the house. Having him on the practice field was very encouraging last week. Seeing him out there, he wanted to stay out there. It was kind of like holding him back."

Worthy sustained the injury after colliding with tight end Travis Kelce, who was running a crossing route in the opposite direction, on the third play of the Week 1 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The 0-2 Chiefs have struggled in part because Mahomes is playing alongside a short-handed group of receivers. Rookie Jalen Royals missed the first two games because of a right knee injury, while Rashee Rice, Mahomes' top receiver, is serving a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Royals also participated in Wednesday's practice -- the first time he has done so since the regular season began.

"He's doing pretty good," Reid said of Royals. "We'll just see how he does. He's been out for a while, so I'd like to see how he moves around."

Mahomes celebrated his 30th birthday Wednesday without much fanfare inside the Chiefs' training facility. Instead, the quarterback is eager to see how the offense can improve if Worthy and Royals are positive contributors.

"You get the spotlight on you, the lights get brighter, and you get to showcase who you are," Mahomes said. "It's a great opportunity for us. With the start we've had, we want to prove we're a better team than we've shown these first two weeks. 'Sunday Night Football' would be the perfect time to do it."