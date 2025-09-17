Rachaad White powers into the end zone for the Buccaneers with six seconds remaining. (0:30)

TAMPA, Fla. -- Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield was asked Wednesday to recount his third-and-10 scramble against the Houston Texans in which he got caught by defensive end Will Anderson Jr., immediately clutched his left leg, then sprang up and started jawing with safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

"We don't take any s---. That's about it," Mayfield said.

The play happened Monday night with the Bucs up, 14-10. For a moment, it looked like Mayfield could have been seriously hurt. But he continued playing and led them to a 20-19 victory.

Mayfield posted a picture of the play on his Instagram feed, drawing a response from Gardner-Johnson, who is coming off a Super Bowl-winning season with the Eagles.

"Boy this cute but still ringless," Gardner-Johnson wrote.

Despite taking several hard hits during the game, Mayfield on Wednesday said he's fine.

"[I feel] great," he said. "It's Week 3 in the NFL. I feel great."

He said the same about his left leg, which had a compression sleeve on it while he was speaking to the media.

"Good. Great," he said of the leg.

Mayfield was a full participant in the team's walk-through Wednesday, although he is listed with a foot/toe injury.

His body work coach, Dave Matthews, who flies in from Arizona and has worked with the QB since his time with the Cleveland Browns, is not coming in extra this week.

"Normal schedule," said Mayfield

The Bucs as a whole have a different schedule this week, with a walk-through Wednesday to account for one less recovery day ahead of Sunday's home opener against the New York Jets.

Also in Monday's game, Tampa Bay running back Rachaad White took an exceptionally hard hit recovering a Mayfield fumble. He came back in for the very next series, and then on the final series, he ran in a 2-yard touchdown with 9 seconds left to win the game.

"You look at that play -- he took a nasty shot trying to dive on the ball," Mayfield said of White. "Obviously a huge, huge play for us being able to punt it. But yeah, it's guys laying their body on the line -- that stuff screams off the tape. Guys notice that. You might not say anything but you nod your head like, 'Yeah, that's the type of group we have. We're gonna fight for each other and try to pick up each other when we're down."

White was not listed on the team's injury report Wednesday.

Starting right tackle Luke Goedeke did not participate in the walk-through after aggravating a foot injury against the Texans that he initially suffered in Week 1. Sources previously told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that he could miss multiple weeks.

Rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, who has a league-leading three touchdown catches, missed the walk-through with a hip/groin injury.