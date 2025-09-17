Open Extended Reactions

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray apologized on Wednesday for a social media post that included a photo of him wearing a retro Virginia Tech Michael Vick jersey while posing with one of his two bulldogs.

Murray took down the Instagram post from Tuesday after seeing blowback online and expressed empathy to those who took offense to the post. Vick spent 21 months in federal prison after pleading guilty in 2007 to operating a dogfighting ring.

"In no way, shape or form do I condone animal cruelty or dogfighting," Murray said during his weekly news conference.

Murray said he wore the jersey, which he sported before Sunday's win over the Carolina Panthers, because he grew up admiring Vick. Murray has two American bulldogs, named Swoosh and Trunks. He posed with Trunks for the Instagram post.

"They both get treated like kings," Murray said. "So, it's not like in no way, shape, or form am I condoning that. But, yes, I saw how it affected people and decided to take it down.

"So, I apologize to anybody and whoever I affected with that."