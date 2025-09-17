Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- After tearing the plantar fascia in his left foot while calling a timeout in Sunday's victory over the Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay said Wednesday he feels "good" and doesn't have any lingering issues from the injury.

McVay first disclosed the injury during his weekly interview on the "Coach McVay Show," saying he had an MRI to confirm the diagnosis. The plantar fascia is the band of tissue that runs along the bottom of the foot and connects the heel bone to the toes.

McVay joked Wednesday that the injury was "because of the pure twitch that I still have."

"I did have to hop down there," McVay said. "I got the damn timeout, even on one leg."

McVay said he does not need surgery because surgery is only required to break up the plantar fascia before it tears.

"I feel good," McVay said Wednesday. "It's actually better. ... It had been bothering me for a little bit where I was a little bit restricted and then I went to just explode down the sidelines for a timeout and that thing popped in my heel.

"It was temporarily painful, but it actually feels a lot better now, so it's a positive that I tore my plantar fascia. That's a good thing because it accelerates the healing, so there's no issues for me."