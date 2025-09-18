TAMPA, Fla. -- Buccaneers starting right guard Cody Mauch suffered a season-ending knee injury Monday night against the Houston Texans, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

Another source told ESPN that the 2023 second-round draft pick out of North Dakota State, who started all 36 regular-season and three postseason games he has played for Tampa Bay, will require surgery.

The Bucs are expected to sign guard Dan Feeney off the Buffalo Bills' practice squad, the source told Schefter.

Despite suffering the injury in-game, Mauch played all four quarters in the win, including contributing an important downfield block on wide receiver Emeka Egbuka's 15-yard touchdown.

The Bucs are already without starting All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs, who is working his way back from offseason knee surgery. Starting right tackle Luke Goedeke also missed Wednesday's walk-through with a foot injury that he sustained in Week 1 and aggravated against the Texans.

Wirfs' absence already resulted in a reconfigured offensive line that has seen starting center Graham Barton move to left tackle, starting left guard Ben Bredeson move to center and newcomer Mike Jordan step in at left guard. The Bucs will have to do more tinkering to account for Mauch's absence, with Goedeke's status this week unknown.