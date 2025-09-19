Ryan Clark compares Cam Ward to some NFL legends in relation to his work ethic so far with the Tennessee Titans. (1:15)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans receiver Elic Ayomanor saw quarterback Cam Ward point to the opposite direction as he scrambled towards the right sideline on third-and-goal. So Ayomanor adjusted, sprinting to the open space where Ward launched a throw across his body.

The 6-foot-2, 206-pound wideout skied into the air to make the catch with a Los Angeles Rams cornerback draped all over him for what would be the first career touchdown for Ward and Ayomanor.

The play showed how the rookie duo's chemistry is developing despite being only two games into their careers.

"I know just from watching film with Cam, if you've got a scramble drill -- because of the way his mind works and how good his arm is -- it is not out of the question to just go to the opposite side of the field," Ayomanor said. "Like, if you're going right and you feel like there's space on the left, run over there, he's probably going to see you."

That touchdown remains as the only one for the Titans in the first two games. But it's an important one, and there's reason for optimism.

Ayomanor's 13 targets, six receptions and 69 receiving yards each rank second on the team, but it could be something that bonds the future that the Titans are trying to build.

Ward, the No. 1 pick in April's draft, has admired Ayomanor's game since the two faced off at Washington State and Stanford, respectively, in 2023. They began to connect during rookie minicamp and on the road at the NFLPA Rookie Premier event in June.

"He's always been a physical receiver who's good at 50-50 balls and can win against off press-man with his releases," Ward said Wednesday. "I think he doesn't give enough credit for how fast he is and how explosive he is."

Meetings at 5 a.m. helped establish a foundation for Ward and the Titans' young pass catchers, which, along with Ayomanor, include fellow rookie Chimere Dike and Gunnar Helm. Like Helm and Dike, Ayomanor was selected in the fourth round specifically to pair with their franchise quarterback. It's fitting that Ward's first touchdown went to one of them.

Ward took a couple of deep shots to Ayomanor in the season-opening loss against the Denver Broncos. Both back shoulder throws fell incomplete, although Ayomanor appeared to get an elbow in bounds as he landed after catching one of them, but the play was ruled incomplete.

The way the two bounced back and completed a contested catch a week later gave coach Brian Callahan a reason to be excited.

"The game is not too big for him," Callahan said. "He's been everything we were hoping he could be as far as that kind of X-receiver style with size, speed and strength. He's proven now that he can go combat catch with guys in this league, so we just got to keep coming along."

While the touchdown was a highlight reel-worthy play itself, Ayomanor's first catch was exciting as well. Ward's throw was perfectly placed on Ayomanor's outside shoulder. Ayomanor was only able to get one hand to the ball and corralled it against his helmet to maintain possession as he fell to the ground.

Despite being a rookie, Ayomanor has earned Callahan's trust to win on the outside. Callahan also trusts Ward's ability to get the ball to Ayomanor for big plays. When asked about one-on-one coverage with little to no safety help over the top, Callahan said Ward is "good to go" anytime he sees the look with Ayomanor that warrants taking a shot. The level of trust it takes to empower two young players so early in their careers is music to their ears.

Tennessee Titans rookies Elic Ayomanor and Cam Ward celebrate their first touchdown. Justin Ford/Getty Images

"I like it because it simplifies the game," Ward said. "You can always take a one-on-one matchup. It's just really your guy versus their guy, and our guy got to win at the end of the game, so me and him are going to continue to connect on plays like that."

"I love it," Ayomanor added. "That's the situation I want to be in. I want to be the guy who can win one-on-one matchups. The true dogs at receiver are the guys that, when you get man coverage, they're going to win."

Tennessee should see some opportunities in Week 3 when the Indianapolis Colts come to Nissan Stadium on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, CBS) in Ward and Ayomanor's first divisional game. Colts cornerback Charvarius Ward is working his way back from a concussion he suffered in the season opener that kept him out of last week's game, and veteran cornerback Xavien Howard was beaten on a 23-yard touchdown by Broncos receiver Marvin Mims Jr.

Since Ayomanor was willing to let Ward keep the ball from their touchdown last week, Ward feels he needs to return the favor Sunday.

"I'm trying to get him a second [touchdown] this week," Ward said.