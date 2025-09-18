Lions vs Ravens: How to watch 'Monday Night Football' on ESPN

Get ready for "Monday Night Football" in Week 3, when the Lions travel to take on the Ravens. (0:30)

Open Extended Reactions

The closing act of Week 3 of the NFL schedule features a cross-conference showdown between the Detroit Lions and the Baltimore Ravens in Charm City. Jared Goff and the Lions, who finished with the best record in the NFC a season ago, hit the road to take on two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the perennial AFC powerhouse Ravens. Both squads look to be the last team standing this season after previously knocking on the door to the Super Bowl.

Here are key facts about the Week 3 "Monday Night Football" matchup on ESPN:

What is the schedule?

* All times Eastern

Monday, Sept. 22

3 p.m.: "NFL Live" on ESPN

6 p.m. "Monday Night Countdown" on ESPN

8 p.m.: "Monday Night Kickoff" on ESPN and ESPN2

8:15 p.m.: Lions at Ravens on ESPN/ABC

8:15 p.m.: "Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli" -- the "ManningCast" -- on ESPN2

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all the action in the new ESPN App.

New music for 'Monday Night Football'

During the 2025 NFL season, multiplatinum recording artist Saweetie becomes the first woman to be music curator for "Monday Night Football." The Santa Clara, California, native will handpick tracks that will be featured in live "Monday Night Football" broadcasts and promotional spots.

Saweetie joins J Balvin (2024), Timbaland and Justin Timberlake (2023), Marshmello (2022), Drake (2021), DJ Khaled (2020) and Diplo (2019) as ESPN "Monday Night Football" music curators.

How can fans access more NFL content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN NFL hub page for the latest news, analysis, scores, stats, schedules and more.