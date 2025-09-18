Open Extended Reactions

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers might be without another one of their key offensive skill position players after tight end Tucker Kraft sustained a knee injury during practice Thursday, three days before their game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Kraft was added to the injury report after Thursday's practice, and a source said that he was undergoing tests to determine the severity but that the Packers had reason to be optimistic that it's not a long-term injury.

This after the Packers lost receiver Jayden Reed to a broken collarbone in last week's game against the Washington Commanders. Reed, who also underwent foot surgery, is expected to be placed on injured reserve but could return late in the season.

Throw in the fact that they have been without receiver Christian Watson, who is on the physically unable to perform list while he continues his recovery from ACL surgery in January, and quarterback Jordan Love could be missing three of his top targets.

Through two games, Kraft leads the Packers with eight catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns. He's coming off his first career 100-yard game in the Sept. 11 win over the Commanders.

If Kraft can't play Sunday against the Browns, it will be the first time he has missed a game since he entered the NFL as a third-round pick in 2023. The Packers play the Cowboys in Week 4 and then have their bye week.