FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Humbled by an uncharacteristically poor defensive performance last week, the New York Jets are vowing that one clunker is one too many.

"We all made a pact as a defense, player to player: That will never happen again," defensive tackle Quinnen Williams said Thursday.

What happened was a sloppy, listless effort in last Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Jets allowed 224 yards on the ground, their most in a game since 2021 -- the year they finished at the bottom of the defensive rankings.

For the Jets, a top-four defense in yards allowed in each of the past three seasons, it was jarring. It has made for an intense week of practice, as the Jets (0-2) prepare to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

"We all took constructive criticism from each other, [and] owned up to what we need to do right and get better," said Williams, who called it a routine defensive meeting, not a players-only gathering.

The Jets tackled poorly against the Bills, as Buffalo running back James Cook rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns. They also helped the Bills with penalties, including four that gave them first downs. The most egregious one was roughing the passer on Micheal Clemons on third-and-19.

With eight returning starters on defense, the Jets entered the season with lofty expectations, but they have allowed 64 points in two games. They're learning a new scheme, but defensive coordinator Steve Wilks doesn't believe that's the issue.

"Let me say this: I don't think anything in the first two weeks has been schematic," said Wilks, claiming they need to sharpen their fundamentals.

On Sunday, the Jets will face depleted offensive line. The Bucs placed guard Cody Mauch and tackle Luke Goedeke on injured reserve, meaning they're down three starters. Williams said he's not focused on that, saying the Jets have their own issues.

"When we stop making stupid mistakes on third down and when we stop making mental errors when it comes down to fundamentals and execution, we're going to be a great defense," he said, adding that the Jets have "got the guys in the defensive room to be one of the best defenses in this league."

Williams, a former All-Pro and team captain, expressed a sense of urgency.

"The DNA has to come to life," he said. "The standard has to come to life that coach AG [Aaron Glenn] that has been preaching."

And he reiterated about last week: "It won't ever happen again."

The Jets could be down a defensive starter, as edge rusher Jermaine Johnson (ankle) missed practice for the second straight day. Safety Tony Adams (hip) and nickelback Michael Carter II (shoulder) returned on a limited basis.