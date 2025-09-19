Jordan Love joins "The Rich Eisen Show" to discuss what the addition of Micah Parsons has meant for the Green Bay Packers. (1:07)

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The way Matthew Golden played in training camp, it wouldn't have been a stretch to think that by now the Green Bay Packers' first-round pick would have a few explosive plays and perhaps even a touchdown or two.

Day after day, practice after practice this summer, the 23rd pick in the draft hauled in just about every ball thrown his way. And there were plenty of them, whether it was from Jordan Love or backup quarterback Malik Willis.

It hasn't quite translated for the rookie receiver -- yet.

"It's two games," Golden said Thursday. "We've got a long season. There's going to be a lot of plays to be made. It just goes back to whenever my number is called, I've got to be ready. I'm not pressing for anything. I'm just happy to be on a winning team. We're 2-0, and there's nothing much more to ask for."

In those two games, Golden has only 16 yards on two catches -- both of which came in the season opener -- despite playing more than half (63 of 116) of the offensive snaps. Last week against the Commanders, his only stats were two rushes for 15 yards. He has run 35 routes but has been targeted four times.

Matthew Golden had 58 catches for 987 yards and nine touchdowns in his lone season at Texas before the Packers took him in Round 1 of this year's draft. John Fisher/Getty Images

Anyone concerned that Golden's start might not bode well for future success should look at the early portion of the rookie seasons for former Packers receivers Davante Adams and Jordy Nelson. Before they went on to stardom in Green Bay, Adams didn't catch a pass in his first NFL game, and Nelson had one reception through two games of his rookie season.

"It's real early," Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said. "I wouldn't look too much into that. I think we had some opps we just missed in the last game that could've been some pretty huge plays. But yeah, I think just keep playing. It's obviously the start of his young career, and I'm excited about what he brings for our offense. It's early, not too concerned about it."

While Golden's numbers were better in Week 1, the coaches actually thought he was better in Week 2.

"Our coaches saw on the tape after the game, we were like, 'Man he was open on a lot of these plays,'" Packers passing game coordinator Jason Vrable said.

Vrable preached patience -- not just when it comes to results, but even when it comes to running routes.

"There was one route on the right side he was short on and we got that corrected," Vrable said. "What happens so many times for young players, they just rush the routes because they want the end result. [If] your route's supposed to be 18-20 [yards] and if you cut it at 14, you might be open, but the quarterback's not always ready to throw. That's the biggest growth for guys as they get into the league, just seeing the big picture.

There's reason to think Golden's opportunities could increase beginning with Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns after Jayden Reed underwent surgeries to repair a broken collarbone and Jones fracture in his left foot, which will sideline him for an extended period.

Among all the Packers receivers, Golden might be best built for taking Reed's snaps in the slot. Reed ran 11 of his 14 routes from the slot, according to ESPN Research. So far, Golden has run seven of his 35 routes from the slot.

The Packers also could be without tight end Tucker Kraft, the team leader with eight catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns, after he sustained a knee injury in Thursday's practice.

Golden's numbers -- and his impact -- would look significantly different had Love not missed him on both of his big-play opportunities in Week 2 against Washington. Love underthrew Golden in the end zone on fourth-and-3 on the game's opening drive. Had Love put more on his throw, it might have been a 33-yard touchdown. Instead, Commanders cornerback Trey Amos knocked it away.

"That was one I kind of got back to him late," Love said. "We thought there was 12 [defenders] on the field, so kind of free-play mindset and I couldn't even tell where the post safety was at at that time when I got back to him. So I wish I would've put that one out there a little bit more, but definitely that was super underthrown."

Then in the second quarter, with the Packers backed up on their own 8-yard line, coach Matt LaFleur called a shot play for Golden, who used his 4.29 40-yard dash speed to blow by a pair of defenders only to have Love overthrow the deep ball.

"I thought M.G. did a great job running this route," LaFleur said. "Think if we just put a little bit more air under that, you have a different result. Those aren't easy throws by any stretch."

Golden, however, thinks he could have done more on that play even though NFL Next Gen Stats clocked him at 21.87 miles per hour, which would have been the third-fastest speed in the NFL by any ball carrier in the first two weeks.

"I was running pretty good, but I feel like I had some more in me, though, I definitely do," Golden said. "I feel like, for me, when I went back and looked at the play, I feel like I could've made the play. I could've came up off my feet and done something to try to get the ball. But the more opportunities we get, I'm going to go get it."