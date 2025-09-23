Drew Brees tells Stephen A. Smith that he respects the Eagles, but he can't stand watching their offense. (0:52)

Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 NFL trade deadline is on Nov. 4 at 4 p.m. ET, and we have you covered on every deal until the final second. We also have the latest buzz from our team of NFL reporters on which players could be moved next and which teams might be looking to upgrade -- or add extra draft picks.

Teams didn't waste any time on making trades this season, as a handful of 2024 draft picks have already found their way to new rosters. The Eagles and Saints made deals, respectively, for Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby and Patriots wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk. Most recently, the Jets bolstered their secondary by acquiring Titans cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr.

Here are all the deals leading up to the deadline. Keep checking back for updates.

More coverage:

Trade grades | Transactions

Depth charts

Sept. 23

Addressing their disappointing secondary, the New York Jets traded Tuesday for cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr., previously a full-time starter for the Tennessee Titans.

The Jets acquired Brownlee and a 2026 seventh-round draft pick for a 2026 sixth-round choice.

When Brownlee, 24, recovers from a recent ankle injury, he could push Brandon Stephens for the starting job opposite Sauce Gardner. If nothing else, Brownlee will give the team a backup with starting experience.

Sept. 19

Could Tyreek Hill or Kirk Cousins be on the move? Here's our way-too-early look at who might end up getting dealt between now and the deadline, along with where they could end up.

Breaking News from Adam Schefter Download the ESPN app and enable Adam Schefter's news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

Sept. 13

The New Orleans Saints traded for New England Patriots wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk, a 2024 second-round pick on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

The Saints receive Polk and a 2028 seventh-round pick, while the Patriots get a 2027 sixth-round pick, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Polk was selected 37th after the Patriots had traded down three spots, giving up the No. 34 pick to the Los Angeles Chargers, who selected receiver Ladd McConkey.

Sept. 8

The Philadelphia Eagles have acquired running back Tank Bigsby from the Jacksonville Jaguars for 2026 fifth- and sixth-round picks.

The deal marks the fifth trade the Eagles have made since mid-August. The flurry of roster moves also brought receiver John Metchie III, quarterback Sam Howell and offensive lineman Fred Johnson to the defending Super Bowl champions.