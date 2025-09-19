Mina Kimes joins "First Take" to discuss the pressure J.J. McCarthy will face should the Vikings win with Carson Wentz in at quarterback. (1:02)

The NFL is leaning into British star power as it returns to London in October, with award-winning artist RAYE confirmed to headline the halftime show of the Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns matchup at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The game on Oct. 5 will be the third contest of the NFL's 2025 international slate and RAYE -- a GRAMMY-nominated and BRIT Award-winning singer-songwriter -- is one of the UK's biggest current music exports.

"London continues to be a second home for the NFL, and each year we look to elevate the entertainment we bring to fans," Tim Tubito, NFL's Senior Director of Global Game Presentation and Entertainment, said. "We know she'll deliver an incredible performance."

London-born RAYE will perform the halftime show when the Minnesota Vikings and the Cleveland Browns meet in London in October. OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

The matchup -- following international games in Sao Paulo and Dublin -- offers an intriguing early-season test between a Vikings team who will hope to have J.J. McCarthy back, and a Browns squad with potentially even more quarterback questions. The Vikings are playing the Pittsburgh Steelers the week before at Croke Park, the league's first regular season game in Ireland.

Both franchises have appeared in London before -- the Vikings beat the Browns 33-16 at Twickenham in 2017 -- but this will be the Browns' first trip to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The home of Premier League side Tottenham, it features a retractable grass field and dedicated NFL locker rooms.

British pop star Pixie Lott will handle the United Kingdom's national anthem ahead of kickoff.

Since 2007, the league has staged 39 regular season games in London. "We're proud of the legacy we've built here," Henry Hodgson, GM of NFL UK & Ireland, added. "We want to meet our fans' expectations of a premium sporting and entertainment experience by bringing artists like RAYE to perform at NFL London Games halftime shows."

The Vikings-Browns game is the first of two at Tottenham, with an additional match at Wembley. The international slate is rounded off by games in Berlin and Madrid on Nov. 9 and Nov. 16.