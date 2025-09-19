Who made the most field goals in a single NFL season?

Open Extended Reactions

Kickers can play a major role in a team's success. They can be just as -- if not more -- valuable than any of a team's every-down positions.

Kicker David Akers made 44 of his 52 field goal attempts for the San Francisco 49ers in 2011. Akers scored an NFL-leading 166 total points that season en route to helping the 49ers to a 13-3 record, their best since 1997, and their first playoff appearance since 2002.

With Akers, San Francisco advanced to the NFC championship game where it lost to the New York Giants in overtime.

Both Akers' 44 made field goals and his 52 field goal attempts in 2011 remain NFL single-season records. Below is a list of the players with the most made field goals in a single season in NFL history:

44 - David Akers (San Francisco 49ers) in 2011

41 - Chris Boswell (Pittsburgh Steelers) in 2024

40 - Brandon Aubrey (Dallas Cowboys) in 2024

40 - Daniel Carlson (Las Vegas Raiders) in 2021

40 - Neil Rackers (Arizona Cardinals) in 2005

39 - Cameron Dicker (Los Angeles Chargers) in 2024

39 - Robbie Gould (San Francisco 49ers) in 2017

39 - Jeff Wilkins (St. Louis Rams) in 2003

39 - Olindo Mare (Miami Dolphins) in 1999

38 - Harrison Butker (Kansas City Chiefs) in 2017

38 - Greg Zuerlein (Los Angeles Rams) in 2017

38 - Justin Tucker (Baltimore Ravens) in 2016

38 - Stephen Gostkowski (New England Patriots) in 2013

38 - Justin Tucker (Baltimore Ravens) in 2013

