TAMPA -- A look at what's happening around the New York Jets:

1. Lighting rod: Defensive end Micheal Clemons has more career penalties (nine) than sacks (7.5), including a roughing-the-passer last week (on third-and-19) that landed him in a familiar position -- in the crosshairs of angry fans and talk-show hosts who want him gone.

It's unusual for a lineman to incur such scrutiny, but Clemons is a repeat offender known for losing his cool and committing personal fouls at the worst possible time. Despite his costly transgressions, his playing time remains unaffected, raising questions about whether there's a double standard.

Xavier Gipson was cut after a costly fumble in Week 1. Meanwhile, Clemons, who had no solo tackles and the critical penalty in 41 snaps last week, still has the support of coach Aaron Glenn.

"Sometimes when people don't see a stat, they feel like a player hasn't done anything right," said Glenn, perhaps alluding to Clemons' oh-fer. "But there are other things that go on in the game that we ask players to do that people really don't understand.

"So I will say this: We know exactly what we're trying to do as a staff. Listen, everybody has ups and downs when it comes to playing, and the things that we're asking Mike to do, he's doing a good job at that. Does he need to improve? Absolutely, like everybody else, all right? But we know exactly what we are doing with Mike."

The statistics tell a different story.

The run defense last week was better with Clemons on the bench (3.7 yards per carry) than on the field (6.0), per NFL Next Gen Stats. Nevertheless, his role for Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won't change, according to Glenn. With Jermaine Johnson (ankle) ruled out, Clemons will probably see more playing time than usual because they're thin at defensive end.

Glenn's patience will run out eventually if the penalties continue. Since entering the NFL in 2022, Clemons has four roughing-the-passer calls; only three players have more over that span. A year ago, he was flagged for unnecessary roughness -- belly-flopping on a pile of players. That kind of behavior has made him the most polarizing player on the team.

"We don't want to take his aggressive play away, we just have to make sure that we're smart," said defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, alluding to the hit on Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

"The ref is going to call what he's going to call," Clemons told ESPN. "It's my responsibility to be smart with the quarterback. It's a lesson that I can take forward."

Clemons doesn't do many interviews, so fans have no idea about his personality. A man of few words, he was asked how he wants to be known as a player:

"Great effort. Great physicality. And smart."

With Jermaine Johnson being rule out for the Jets, New York will lean more on Micheal Clemons in Week 3. Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire

2. Underachieving D: The most disappointing thing about the defense, which has allowed 64 points, is that it includes 14 holdovers from last season and nine from 2023 -- both top-four units in yards allowed. The expectation among players was that, with so many returning -- the high standard would continue, uninterrupted.

Linebacker Quincy Williams was so exasperated after last week's 30-10 loss that he said, "At some point, you have to be tired of it, for real, for some change to happen. I feel like we're at that point now, just tired of -- just everything going the same way."

They have a new system and a new coordinator, but Wilks downplayed the notion that players still are trying to get comfortable. Well, something isn't right. The frustration is palpable among players. They talked things out in a meeting, according to tackle Quinnen Williams, who said, "We all took constructive criticism from each other."

The situation bears watching.

3. Predictable: There was a lot of talk in the preseason about the need for a WR2, a player to complement Garrett Wilson. That concern has manifested itself. After two games, the passing attack is out of sync. We're talking historically imbalanced.

Wilson has a 37% target share. Only two players have had a target share that high over a full season -- Brandon Marshall (Chicago Bears, 2012) and Steve Smith (Carolina Panthers, 2005), per ESPN Research.

4. The Bowles Bowl: Todd Bowles, who coached the Jets from 2015 to 2018, faces them for the first time as a head coach (he was the Bucs' defensive coordinator in the previous matchup, 2021). The last former Jets coach in this position was Rex Ryan, who, as the Bills' coach, went 2-1 against his old team in 2015 and 2016.

Bowles, fired with a 24-40 record, still is well-respected within the Jets' organization.

5. Frenemies: Coaches often keep personal feelings to themselves about a particular opponent, but Glenn didn't mind sharing his affinity for Bowles, one of his former coaches.

Glenn called this "a personal game for me," adding, "I've leaned on him quite a bit throughout my coaching process, and he's been a really good friend."

Bowles was Glenn's position coach on the Jets (2000) and Dallas Cowboys (2005-06).

6. The (not) top 40 countdown: Tyrod Taylor, who replaces the injured Justin Fields (concussion), becomes the 40th different quarterback to start for the Jets since Joe Namath's last game in 1976.

The list begins with Richard Todd (1977) and winds its way through six Jets first-round picks, three NFL MVPs (Boomer Esiason, Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers), one Pro Football Hall of Famer (Favre) and a lot of forgettable players. Where have you gone, Bubby Brister?

7. Deja QB: The Jets have rotten luck when it comes to early-season quarterback injuries. This marks the third time in the past four years and the sixth in the last 13 that they've started a backup in the first month of the season.

A quick refresher -- Rodgers (torn Achilles, 2023, Week 1), Zach Wilson (knee surgery, 2022, preseason), Sam Darnold (mononucleosis, 2019, Week 2), Geno Smith (broken jaw, 2015, preseason) and Mark Sanchez (shoulder surgery, 2013, preseason).

The only replacement who thrived was Ryan Fitzpatrick, who led them to a 10-6 record in 2015.

8. What goes around...: Taylor faces former Cleveland Browns teammate Baker Mayfield. In 2018, Taylor was starting ahead of Mayfield, then a rookie, but he suffered a concussion in a game against the Jets. Mayfield entered the game, his NFL debut, and sparked the Browns to a comeback win, ending their 19-game winless streak.

9. Light years ago: The Jets' trip to Tampa triggers memories of the "Flashlight" game, which occurred 25 years ago, almost to the day -- Sept. 24, 2000.

The game generated plenty of buzz because it was their first meeting against star Keyshawn Johnson, whom they traded to the Bucs in the offseason. A few days before the game, Johnson, in an interview with The Star-Ledger of Newark, took a shot at former teammate and fellow receiver Wayne Chrebet. Johnson scoffed at any comparison between him and Chrebet, saying it's "like comparing a flashlight to a star."

Chrebet enjoyed a moment of sweet redemption, scoring the winning touchdown in the final minute on a halfback option pass from Curtis Martin. A few days later, then-coach Al Groh handed out flashlights to every player on the team.

10. The last word: "Big ships turn slow." -- Glenn on trying to improve the defense after a slow start.