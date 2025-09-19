Stephen A. Smith breaks down why he feels that despite the Packers' hot start to the season, the Eagles are still the team to beat in the NFC. (1:32)

Open Extended Reactions

BEREA, Ohio -- Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and Green Bay Packers star Micah Parsons are two of the highest-paid players at their position, and Garrett made it clear how he thinks they measure up in the pantheon of edge rushers.

"I think we're two of the very best," Garrett said. "I think we're two of the very best in this generation, so just got to continue to lead the way. There are definitely some other names in that conversation, but I think saying that he's in it and that I'm in it is not out of the norm."

Garrett's comments come two days before Cleveland's Week 3 matchup against Green Bay and the second head-to-head matchup between a pair of pass rushers who reset the market for their position in the past seven months.

In March, Garrett signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the Browns that, at the time, made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. It also ended a stalemate between him and the organization after he requested a trade the month prior.

Last month, Parsons was traded to the Packers amid a contract dispute with the Dallas Cowboys and signed a four-year, $188 million contract with Green Bay that not only surpassed Garrett but eclipsed Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt and Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase as the highest for a non-quarterback.

Garrett, who trained with Parsons in Dallas during the offseason, said the two kept in contact and he offered advice during Parsons' contract dispute and trade request with the Cowboys.

"Holy s---, he did it," Garrett said of his reaction when Parsons was traded and received a record-setting extension. "Now I remember him talking about, [we] were sitting in the sauna during the offseason. He's like, 'If I get a deal, I'm going to beat the blank out of your deal.' And he went out there and got it."

Micah Parsons chases down and sacks Lions QB Jared Goff in his first game with Green Bay after being traded from the Dallas Cowboys to the Packers. Tork Mason-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Parsons, a four-time Pro Bowler, has recorded 54 career sacks since entering the NFL in 2021. He and Hall of Famer Reggie White are the only players in NFL history to record at least 12 sacks in each of their first four seasons and he appreciates the growing bond he has with Garrett.

"Competing and understanding what he's done for the game of football and how he's came in and dominated, but then also offering fellowship and mentorship, I think that's what separates the good and the great, like just being a big brother, a big friend outside of football," Parsons said of Garrett earlier this week. "And you see his work ethic and you see his process and you say, OK, this is why this guy is this good and this great."

Garrett, the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year, is the first player to record 100 career sacks before his 29th birthday since sacks became an official stat in 1982.

Through two games, Garrett is tied for the league lead with 3.5 sacks. Parsons has 1.5 sacks and is tied for third with nine pressures.

Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said the offensive line would have to be "hyper aware" of Parsons, and coach Kevin Stefanski called him "elite."

"If you're up and coming, you want to learn how to rush, as a high schooler, college player, he's one of the guys you have to watch," Garrett said.

Parsons, who has been on a snap count (30 in Week 1, 47 in Week 2) since the trade as he dealt with a back issue, -- no longer appears on the team's injury report but unsure if he'll still be limited by the team.

"Who knows? We've got two more games and the bye, so we'll see how they feel," Parsons said. "They'll probably let me know tomorrow what's going on, but hopefully it just keeps wearing down to a full game."

When asked if there was any reason for him to be a snap count, Parsons replied, "I mean training camp's four weeks for a reason. It takes a while, but the training staff, we've been working out before and after every day so we're slowly getting there."

ESPN's Rob Demovsky contributed to this report.