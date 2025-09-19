FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney said Friday he plans to dispute an arrest that took place last week in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Clowney was arrested for trespassing and failure to identify himself, both misdemeanors, after a parking lot dispute with police at his aunt's apartment complex.

According to the incident report, police were stopping cars from parking in the complex due to a football game being played nearby.

Clowney never attempted to drive away, according to the report, but he continued "to argue, talk over reporting officer, and display a defiant attitude."

Clowney was taken to jail, and he said he was at the football game for the second quarter.

"It was a parking situation and just escalated," Clowney said. "If you know anything about South Carolina, where I'm from, you know how that can go left very fast and that kind of went left."

Clowney joined the Cowboys on Monday and has practiced with the team this week. He is unsure if he will play Sunday against the Chicago Bears, although a team spokesman said the incident will have no impact on the team's decision if he plays or not.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones, speaking Friday during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, said the team is leaning toward Clowney not playing.

Despite not going through training camp, Clowney said he's "physically ready to go. I just got to wait and see what the coaches want, decide and see how they're going to use me."