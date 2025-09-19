Open Extended Reactions

PITTSBURGH -- Help could be on the way for a beleaguered Pittsburgh Steelers run defense.

Defensive lineman Derrick Harmon, the team's 2025 first-round pick, is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at the New England Patriots. Harmon, though, appears in line to make his debut on Sunday after being upgraded to a full participant in Friday's practice following two days of limited participation. Prior to this week, Harmon hadn't practiced or played since spraining his MCL in the preseason finale against the Charlotte Panthers on Aug. 21.

"I think so -- I hope so," defensive lineman Keeanu Benton said of the possibility Harmon could play. "Yeah, we've been waiting on him. We need him to come do some things, and we didn't get him in the first round for no reason."

Because Harmon has missed nearly a month of football, defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said he would limit Harmon's snaps if he does indeed suit up for Week 3.

"I think if it does come to it, it will be pretty judicious with his snaps and try to work him back," Austin said Thursday. "More importantly, he's probably going to lack some football conditioning, football shape. And so you don't want to throw a guy in there that's really not quite ready in those regards.

"But I like the progress he's making, and we'll just kind of see where we end up at the end of the week with him."

Harmon's addition would be a welcome sight for a run defense that's near the bottom of the league in giving up 149.5 rushing yards per game and 4.4 yards per carry. The Steelers took Harmon No. 21 overall in April's draft because of his versatility and run-stuffing ability. With key several defenders ruled out including safety DeShon Elliott and linebacker Alex Highsmith, Harmon could help shore up the unit as it faces a Patriots offense that rushed for 122 yards week ago thanks to running backs Rhamondre Stevenson, Antonio Gibson, and TreVeyeon Henderson and mobile quarterback Drake Maye.

Fellow rookie Yahya Black and second-year defensive lineman Logan Lee will also be a part of a youth movement in the defensive line to help slow the Patriots' attack, while veteran Daniel Ekuale could also be in line for more snaps after Isaiahh Loudermilk was placed on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain.

"We're thin there right now, so we're going to be a rotation, and guys are going to have to step up," Austin said of the young defensive linemen. "I think those guys have to rotate. And again, the one thing is like you said, you don't want to give them too many snaps, but if you can spread 'em out, and we can get 15, 10 snaps amongst them maybe a little bit more, and you get quality snaps, that's what we're looking for."