Kansas City Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy been ruled out for Sunday night's game against the New York Giants and is not traveling with the team.

Worthy, recovering from a dislocated right shoulder suffered in the season opener, took a positive step Wednesday, practicing without restrictions. He was listed as a limited participant as a precaution. Unlike last week, Worthy was seen running routes during the open portion of practice without extra padding on his right arm.

The Chiefs had been optimistic that Worthy would return for Sunday's game wearing a harness.

Worthy sustained the injury after colliding with tight end Travis Kelce, who was running a crossing route in the opposite direction, on the third play of the Week 1 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The 0-2 Chiefs have struggled in part because Patrick Mahomes is playing alongside a short-handed group of receivers. Rookie Jalen Royals missed the first two games because of a right knee injury, while Rashee Rice, Mahomes' top receiver, is serving a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.