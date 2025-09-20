Open Extended Reactions

Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Detroit Lions with a neck injury, coach John Harbaugh announced after Saturday's practice.

A two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman, Madubuike is one of the players the Ravens can least afford to lose because of the pressure he provides on the interior. Since the start of the 2023 season, he has recorded 21.5 sacks in 36 games.

Harbaugh said he couldn't share many details on the injury, and the team is unsure when it occurred during Sunday's 41-17 win over the Cleveland Browns. The Ravens are determining the next course of action with Madubuike, who didn't practice all week.

"It's something that they're looking at," Harbaugh said. "He came up with symptoms after the game. But they're dealing with the symptoms, and they're testing right now. So, he will be ruled out for this game and they're trying to get to the bottom of it."

Rookie sixth-round pick Aeneas Peebles is expected to see increased playing time in Madubuike's absence. Peebles has one tackle in two games this season.

The Ravens could also be without another top pass rusher in outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who hasn't practiced all week with a hamstring injury. The injury report will be released later Saturday.

Madubuike has been one of the most durable players for Baltimore and hasn't missed a game due to injury since his 2020 rookie season. This ends a streak of 55 straight games played for Madubuike.

These injuries have hit the Ravens pass rush at an inopportune time. Baltimore plays a Lions offense that scored 52 points last week in a win over the Chicago Bears.