Denver Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw has been placed on injured reserve due to a thigh injury that has kept him out of both games this season, the team announced Saturday.

Greenlaw will now be set to miss at least another four games.

One of the Broncos' biggest additions in free agency, Greenlaw did not participate in the offseason program due to a thigh injury he suffered in training. He wasn't expected to miss any regular season games at the time but then suffered an injury to the same thigh during training camp -- a "different" injury, according to head coach Sean Payton.

He did not play in the preseason and had yet to appear so far this season.

Greenlaw's three-year, $31.5 million contract he signed in March was the second-biggest deal the Broncos gave to a free agent from another team this year.

ESPN's Jeff Legwold contributed to this report.