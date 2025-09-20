CHICAGO -- Chicago Bears Pro Bowl cornerback Jaylon Johnson was placed on injured reserve Saturday and will be sidelined for a minimum of four games.

Johnson, 26, dealt with a groin injury this summer that forced him to miss all of training camp, the preseason and Chicago's season opener against Minnesota. He returned in Week 2 at Detroit but exited the game in the second quarter after breaking up a pass.

He was ruled out for the remainder of the game with a groin injury, but Bears coach Ben Johnson said the cornerback is dealing with an additional injury. Ben Johnson said Friday that the team was still working through options for Jaylon Johnson's recovery and that the cornerback had sought additional medical opinions this week.

ESPN reported Monday that surgery is on the table for Johnson, who despite being eligible to return in Week 8 against Baltimore, is expected to miss significant time this season.

"You know obviously when you lose a player of that caliber it's a big hinderance to your football team," Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said. "So you've got to readjust how you operate, the calls you make, and each and every week is going to be different."

The Bears secondary will be without Johnson and nickel corner Kyler Gordon, who is considered week-to-week with a hamstring injury. Chicago has allowed an NFL-worst seven passing touchdowns through two games.

Second year offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie was also placed on injured reserve. Amegadjie was a healthy scratch against Detroit but showed up on Wednesday's injury report with an elbow injury. He did not practice on Thursday and Friday.