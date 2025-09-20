Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans will be without starting defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat when they face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The Titans placed Sweat on the reserve/injured list on Saturday.

Sweat suffered an ankle injury in Tennessee's season-opening loss to the Denver Broncos. The 6-foot-4, 366-pound lineman was not available for last week's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Sweat worked a side field during practice on Wednesday and was seen doing light jogging before taking part in individual period on Thursday. The Titans ruled Sweat out for Week 3 after he missed practice on Friday.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, with both starting interior defenders, Jeffery Simmons and Sweat on the field last season (309 run plays), the Titans' defense allowed 4.3 yards per carry, 10th-fewest among all teams. With one of Sweat or Simmons (96 run plays), the Titans allowed 4.7 yards per carry (6th-most). The average jumps to 5.2 yards per carry with neither Sweat or Simmons on the field (98 run plays), which would be the highest mark in the league.

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor ran for 218 yards when he last faced the Titans in Week 16. Sweat played 40 snaps before getting poked in the eye and missing the rest of the game.

Veteran defensive tackle James Lynch will see the bulk of the action while Sweat is out. The Titans used the standard elevation from the practice squad for defensive tackle Carlos Watkins on Saturday.