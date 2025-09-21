Open Extended Reactions

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings will not play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals because of shoulder and ankle injuries, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jennings missed all three of San Francisco's practices last week but is officially listed as questionable for the early-season NFC West showdown.

Despite dealing with injuries last Sunday as well, Jennings hauled in five receptions on 10 targets for 89 yards and a touchdown in the Niners' Week 2 victory over the Saints.

Ricky Pearsall will serve as San Francisco's No. 1 wideout Sunday, with recent newcomers Kendrick Bourne, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore rounding out the receiver corps.

San Francisco's injury-depleted offense already is without star tight end George Kittle and top wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

The Niners also will play a second straight week with Mac Jones as their starting quarterback, with Brock Purdy still sidelined due to a toe injury, sources told Schefter. Purdy also is listed as questionable.

Adrian Martinez will serve as Jones' backup Sunday when the Niners (2-0) host the Cardinals (2-0) in their home opener.