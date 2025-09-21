LANDOVER, Md. -- Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer will not return to Sunday's game after suffering a head injury in the first quarter against the Washington Commanders.

During the final seconds of the quarter, Mayer was in the fencing position after he took a hit to the head while tackling wide receiver Jaylin Lane on a 25-yard punt return.

Players on both sides kneeled while Mayer was on the ground being looked at by trainers. Eventually, Mayer walked off the field and headed to the locker room. He was listed as questionable before being ruled out at the start of the third quarter.

In two seasons, Mayer -- a second-round pick -- had totaled 460 yards and two touchdowns on 48 catches. The former Notre Dame standout had just 21 catches for 156 as he was absent for seven weeks of last year due to personal reasons.

The coaching staff had high hopes for Mayer going into his third season. He had a strong training camp and said this is the best he has felt from a mental and emotional standpoint.

Mayer had four catches for 38 yards in the season-opening win over the New England Patriots. He caught two passes for nine yards in Week 2's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.