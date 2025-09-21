INGLEWOOD, Calif -- Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris exited the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos on a medical cart after a noncontact injury to his lower left leg.

Harris collapsed after attempting to run and immediately grabbed toward his left calf. The Chargers initially said he was questionable to return with an ankle injury before later ruling him out.

Harris had a team-high 28 yards on six carries before exiting.

Mekhi Becton also was ruled out with a concussion.

Harris, who signed as a free agent with the Chargers in March, was injured in a July 4 fireworks mishap and landed on the non-football injury/illness list ahead of training camp. He missed all the Chargers' training camp practices but was ready for the beginning of the season. The Chargers had been increasing Harris' workload each week, and Sunday, he appeared on track for his most carries and most productive game this season.

Harris has never missed a game in his NFL career. His durability is one of the reasons why he was attractive to the Chargers, but that streak now appears in jeopardy.

Harris rushed for 1,000 yards in each of his first four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His physical style of running is one that Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh covets and having him to start the season was crucial for this team's ceiling in 2025.

If Harris does miss time, first-round rookie running back Omarion Hampton will take on an additional workload, as will backup Hassan Haskins.