LANDOVER, Md. -- The tone was set early. In the Las Vegas Raiders' matchup against the Washington Commanders, the opposition got going soon after kickoff and didn't let up until the game clock hit zero on Sunday.

It started when Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel put his team in the red zone after a 69-yard kick return, setting up a rushing touchdown from quarterback Marcus Mariota on the opening drive. And the onslaught carried late into the fourth quarter when Mariota connected with wideout Luke McCaffrey on a 43-yard touchdown to solidify a 41-24 defeat.

At Northwest Stadium, the Raiders were beaten down in all three phases despite the Commanders being down four starters including starting quarterback Jayden Daniels (knee).

Las Vegas, which entered the game allowing 3.2 yards per rush (fourth-fewest in the league), gave up 201 yards on the ground. Quarterback Geno Smith was forced to run from pressure throughout the entire afternoon, while special teams allowed a combined 245 yards on punt and kick returns.

The Raiders' performance didn't provide room for excuses. In fact, coach Pete Carroll didn't make any. Las Vegas was simply outplayed, and the 74-year-old coach owned up to it.

"It's not scheme-wise, it's just physically, I think I didn't get them right," Carroll said after the team's second loss of the season. "I'm disappointed in myself that I didn't see it coming."

Carroll said the team didn't play well across the board in the first half. After the Commanders jumped out to an early 7-0 lead, quarterback Geno Smith (19 of 29, 289 yards, three touchdowns) completed a 45-yard play-action pass to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers on the drive's first play.

Pete Carroll's Raiders did not look like a playoff-caliber team on Sunday in Washington. Amber Searls-Imagn Images

However, they only walked away with three points after a pair of unsuccessful carries from rookie running back Ashton Jeanty, and Smith's pass to tight end Brock Bowers was broken up in the end zone.

The Raiders quickly got the ball back after Thomas Booker IV forced Mariota to fumble on a 23-yard carry. But the offense failed to capitalize, going three-and-out and punting the ball.

Hope did come near the end of the second quarter. Smith completed a 9-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tre Tucker (8 catches, 145 yards, 3 touchdowns) to tie the game at 10-10. Las Vegas couldn't cash in on the momentum, allowing 10 unanswered points before halftime, including a 60-yard rushing touchdown to running back Jeremy McNichols.

"That's just not the football we play," Carroll said. "...If you give up big plays, you're no good, and we were no good today."

Said defensive end Maxx Crosby: "It doesn't matter if it's a short week, there's no excuses. Everybody has short weeks during the season, and it's just how you prepare."

The Raiders' loss once again highlighted their issues with the offensive line. Smith was pressured 18 times and sacked five times on 34 drop-backs. In three games, Smith has been sacked 12 times and pressured 50 times.

But the team's problems in the trenches scream louder in the run game. The Raiders were held to 93 yards -- the third straight game with fewer than 100 yards. Even though Jeanty ran for a season-high 63 yards, he was hit at or behind the line of scrimmage on 11 of his 17 carries.

Jeanty has now been hit at or behind the line on 57% (27 of 47) of his rush attempts this season.

"That's football in a nutshell. If you can win the line of scrimmage, you can win a lot of games," Smith said. "If you can win the line of scrimmage, you can control the turnover battle, get first downs, convert in the red zone, be great in situations, and you can win a lot of games. There [are] a lot of things that we can do better, but I look forward to getting it right."

The Raiders made a switch on the line, starting Alex Cappa at right guard instead of Jackson Powers-Johnson. The second-year lineman was cleared to play after missing last week's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers with a concussion.

Carroll said the decision to start Cappa was based on playing on a short week and felt the unit had continuity going into Sunday. Cappa didn't provide much support. He was responsible for a team-high seven pressures. Meanwhile, right tackle DJ Glaze allowed two sacks and seven pressures.

Carroll hinted that the team might be trying to figure out the right combination along the offensive line.

"The competition goes on," he said.