SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner was ruled out of the rest of Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers after getting carted off the field with a right ankle injury.

Trainers quickly attended to Conner after he went down following a 9-yard carry with 12:26 remaining in the third quarter.

Players from both teams took a knee while Conner was looked at. The entire Cardinals' bench walked onto the field to check on Conner as he was loaded onto the cart. The 30-year-old Conner had nine carries for 22 yards before his injury, which came on his longest run since Week 1.

He is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons -- the first of his career. He signed a two-year extension in November 2024 that was to keep him in Arizona through the 2026 season. His $3.64 million base salary for this year is guaranteed for injury.